Gift from PM Modis to the First Lady of the United States: 7.5 carat green diamond made in India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a Made in India diamond to US First Lady Jill Biden. Modi met US President Joe Biden and the first lady after reaching Washington on Wednesday (EST) as part of the second leg of his three-day state visit to the United States. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the gift is a lab-grown 7.5-carat green diamond. It is sculpted with precision and care using state-of-the-art technology. It emits only 0.028 grams of carbon per carat and is certified by the Gemological laboratory, IGI. Also Read: US to Ease Visas for Indian Skilled Workers During Prime Minister Modi’s Visit It bears the seal of excellence through the 4Cs: Cut, Color, Carat and Clarity. It is a responsible luxury flagship that symbolizes India’s 75 years of freedom and enduring international relations, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said. Paper mch is the box in which the green diamond is placed. Known as kar-e-kalamdani, Exquisite cashmere Papier mch involves sakthsazi or meticulous preparation of the pulp and engraving, where skilled artisans paint elaborate designs. A confluence of timeless tradition and craftsmanship, it rules out opulence and intricate patterns and graceful simplicity, making each piece of this timeless craftsmanship a masterpiece. It is indeed an embodiment of India’s vibrant cultural tapestry, the statement added. Also Read: US President and First Lady Host Prime Minister Modi for Intimate White House Dinner The diamond reflects the chemical and optical properties of diamonds mined from the earth. It is also environmentally friendly, as eco-diverse resources like solar and wind energy have been used in its manufacture. Budget subsidy for LGD

The 2023-2024 Union budget proposed tax relief to promote laboratory-grade diamonds (LGD). It is an emerging sector focused on technology and innovation with high employment potential. These environmentally friendly diamonds have the same optical and chemical properties as natural diamonds. In order to encourage indigenous production of LGD seeds and machinery and reduce dependence on imports, a research and development grant will be awarded to one of the IITs for five years. To reduce the cost of production, it is proposed to revise the tariff rate on LGD seeds, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech. SHARE Copy link

E-mail

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit Posted on June 22, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/news/national/pm-modis-gift-to-us-first-lady-made-in-india-75-carat-green-diamond/article66996335.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos