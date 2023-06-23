Distrustful of “Wrathful” China with RI, Jokowi Combat Ready!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Indonesian government realizes that its policy of banning the export of bauxite ore from June 11, 2023 will have an impact on exporting countries. Especially China, which is the main beneficiary of bauxite ore from Indonesia. Because it is the main beneficiary, China could have filed a complaint against Indonesia at the World Trade Organization (world trade organization/WTO). However, the government is prepared to face the lawsuit if the possibility arises. The Special Office of Commerce Minister for International Trade Bara Krishna Hasibuan has confirmed that it is possible that China could take similar action with the European Union (EU) to sue Indonesia at the WTO. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT As is known, the European Union sued Indonesia in the WTO over the nickel ore export ban policy several years ago. “It is possible that China will take the same measures as the EU,challenge this policy at the WTO yes. So if we have a new bauxite lawsuit, of course that possibility will also be discussed in the government, but of course we are ready to deal with it if China does it anyway,” Bara Krishna told CNBC Indonesia. , cited Thursday (6/22/2023). Previously, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) also said that the possibility of his action to stop the bauxite ore export tap from June 11, 2023 could lead to further lawsuits, including from China. “This bauxite will be prosecuted again, bauxite will stop, prosecute again. I don’t know who is suing from China, maybe because there are actually a lot of our exports going there,” he said. said Jokowi at an event organized by Bara JP volunteers. at Salak Hotel, Bogor City some time ago So. Even if China will be prosecuted later, Jokowi will not remain silent. The former mayor of Solo is ready to face a trial from the Land of the Bamboo Curtain. “We risk being sued. We shouldn’t be like a small country like that. Indonesia is a big country. A big country. Big countries don’t get sued, their guts immediately twitch, they run away . No!” he said. said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Jokowi in action, will RI and China go to “war” at the WTO? (pgr/pgr)



