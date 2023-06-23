



The satirical comedy show aired at 9pm on June 16 and Mr Myrie was reportedly replaced on News at Ten the same evening. The Times reported that BBC content manager Charlotte Moore had replaced Mr Myrie with presenter Jane Hill due to possible accusations of impartiality. Who is Clive Myrie? Clive Myrie, 58, is an award-winning British journalist who works for the BBC. He is from Bolton, Lancashire, and studied at the University of Sussex. Learn more Mr Myrie became a journalist after securing a place on the BBC’s journalism trainee scheme. He has since reported for Panorama, Newsnight and presented several BBC news programmes. He became a foreign correspondent in 1996 and has reported from more than 80 countries, according to the Reuters Institute . Mr. Myrie has covered major news events, including the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, and the election of former US President Barack Obama in 2008. He told the University of Sussex that his greatest achievement was surviving the shark-infested waters of the BBC for 24 years. He is the host of Mastermind, having replaced John Humphrys in 2021. What did he say about Boris Johnson? On Have I Got News For You, Mr Myrie provided a fake voiceover for a clip of Mr Johnson running with his dog, and said: After being found guilty by the House of Commons Committee of lying on several occasions, Boris Johnson takes the opportunity to deny that he has ever jogged or has a dog. He also described Mr Johnson’s list of honors as crazy. Comedian Ian Hislop, one of the BBC shows with two team captains starring Paul Merton, anticipated a backlash against Mr Myries’ comments, saying: You will remember you were here for the end of the career of Clive Myries. What did people say about it? According The temperature an insider said: There was no specific joke that triggered the request. It had more to do with concerns that Clive was doing two very different kinds of programs less than an hour apart. There was perhaps a little too much caution, which seemed a bit over the top to most people in the news. A BBC executive said: It didn’t seem right for Clive to go almost straight to the news when he had just cracked jokes, according to The Independent It was a tonal thing rather than due to someone being too anxious. Was Clive Myrie attacked in Ukraine? Earlier this year, a rumor that Mr Myrie had been attacked in Ukraine circulated online. Rumor had it that while Mr Myrie was reporting from the war zone in Ukraine, he was beaten up by a gang. In February, the the reporter denied the rumors , tweeting: How fascinating to see a lie, fly! Don’t you like robots? !

