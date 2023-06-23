Video does not show Donald Trump floating Biden body double conspiracy theory





A recent Instagram post delves into long-running conspiracy theories that President Joe Biden was replaced by an impostor.

The June 1 post features two photos of Biden in which his earlobes are circled. The changes in his earlobes over the years are often cited as evidence that the person now claiming to be Biden is not the same man who once served in the US Senate.

Above these images is a video montage of comments by former President Donald Trump.

“You know it and I know it,” Trump says in the first clip. “Joe doesn’t know he’s alive.”

Trump’s comments continue: “Because Biden doesn’t know he’s alive.”

“Biden doesn’t know, I mean he doesn’t know he’s alive.”

“Now I have to tell you, he’s a different guy. He looks different than before, he acts different than before, he’s even slower than before so I don’t know. call 1% Joe. Joe Biden is a model.”

“It’s not him. It’s a puppet.”

This post was flagged as part of Metas’ efforts to combat fake news and misinformation on its News Feed. (Learn more about our partnership with Meta, owners of Facebook and Instagram.)

But Trump was not suggesting that Biden had been replaced by an impostor, as the message suggests.

Instead, he commented on Bidens’ mental health and speculated that he was unfit to serve as commander-in-chief.

The first clip, for example, is from a September 2020 Fox News interview in which Trump said, “You know it and I know it. Joe doesn’t know he’s alive. If you asked him that question without teleprompters, I don’t think he could answer the question.”

It echoed remarks he made during a Fox News interview in July 2020: “I’m saying he’s not competent to be president. To be president you have to be quick and tough and so many d “Other things. He doesn’t even come out of his basement. Joe doesn’t. Knows he’s alive, okay? He doesn’t know he’s alive.”

Trump even posted an excerpt from this interview on YouTube with this title: “President Donald Trump says Joe Biden is not qualified to be president.”

Trump’s quote that Biden is a “different guy” comes from remarks he made in June 2019, when he called Biden “mentally weak.”

We assess the claim that this video shows Trump saying that Biden has been replaced by a literal fake impostor.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2023/jun/22/viral-image/video-does-not-show-donald-trump-floating-a-biden/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos