Biden welcomes Modi to the White House in a closely watched visit | Joe Biden News

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden have faced direct questions at the White House over alleged human rights abuses under Modis’ leadership, as leaders hail the need for a lasting partnership in the years to come.

Biden and Modi held the brief press conference on Thursday during the Indian prime ministers’ official state visit to the United States, which was to be capped later that night with a high-profile state dinner at the White House.

The prime minister and I had a good discussion about democratic values, Biden said, when asked to respond to criticism that the Biden administration was overlooking alleged rights abuses committed by Modi in the name of geopolitics. And it is a democratic character common to our two countries and to our people, our diversity, our culture, our open, tolerant and robust debate.

It’s in the DNA of Americans, and I believe in the DNA of India, that the whole world has a stake in the success of both of us in maintaining our democracies, he said. .

Asked about the wide range of rights groups who have accused the Modis government of restricting freedom of expression, discriminating against minorities and stifling criticism, Modi took a defiant tone, saying he was surprised by the criticism.

We have always proven that democracy can work. And when I say delivering is regardless of caste, creed, religion, gender, there is absolutely no space for discrimination, he said.

And when you talk about democracy, if there are no human values, and if there is no humanity, there are no human rights, then it is not not a democracy, added Modi, who rarely answers direct questions from journalists.

Definition of relationship

Earlier in the day, Biden greeted the Indian leader on the South Lawn of the White House, an event marked by chants of Modi, Modi, Modi from supporters and the playing of the country’s national anthems by a military band.

On Wednesday, Modi hosted a yoga event at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

In Washington, the two leaders hailed the need for a strong partnership in the years to come, with concerns over stability in the Indo-Pacific and China’s growing influence.

Biden said the bond between the two countries will be a defining relationship of the 21st century.

Modi, speaking in Hindi, called the visit an honor and a pride for 1.4 billion Indians and said it happened as the world order was taking a new shape.

Following a subsequent Oval Office meeting, the two leaders pledged to strengthen cooperation on trade, protecting supply chains, bolstering emerging technologies, climate change and defense, among other areas of strategic partnership.

Peace and security in the Indo-Pacific is a common priority, Modi told reporters. We agree that the development and success of this region is important for the whole world.

Modi has visited the United States five times since becoming prime minister in 2014, but this trip will be his first with the full diplomatic status of a state visit, a fact analysts say highlights just how the Biden administration sees India’s role in the future.

Reporting from Washington, D.C. Thursday, Al Jazeeras Kimberly Halkett noted that only one other leader has been greeted like this with both a state dinner and a speech in Congress since Biden took office.

The fact that he sort of has this double honor is something that has only been granted to one other world leader under President Biden, and that is the leader of South Korea, Halkett said, referring to South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol’s visit to April, another event at which Biden sought to bolster his support against China.

It really underscores how important this relationship is to the United States, she said.

French President Emmanuel Macron did not address Congress during his state visit to Washington last December.

Yet seventy-five lawmakers from the president’s Democratic Party also pushed for the Biden administration to address rights concerns during the visit. Three progressive US Democratic representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib called on other lawmakers to boycott Modis’ speech in Congress.

I encourage my colleagues who stand for pluralism, tolerance and freedom of the press to join me in doing the same, Ocasio-Cortez said in a Twitter post on Wednesday.

On Thursday, former US President Barack Obama also weighed in, saying India risked splitting apart if the rights of the Muslim minority were not respected.

I think it’s true that if the president is meeting with Prime Minister Modi, then protecting the Muslim minority in a predominantly Hindu India is something worth mentioning, Obama said in an interview with Christiane Amanpour, CNN International presenter.

Ahead of the meeting, a senior US official said Biden would raise rights issues without harassing, lecturing or berating the Indian leader.

Biden administration officials also outlined a list of high-profile deals expected to be reached during the visit on semiconductors, critical minerals, technology, space cooperation, and technology cooperation and trade. defense.

The United States would also like to see India move away from its ties with Moscow, including its reliance on Russian arms exports. India remained neutral following Russia’s war in Ukraine, abstaining in United Nations votes condemning the invasion.

Speaking on Thursday, Biden said the two leaders discussed joint efforts to mitigate the humanitarian tragedies unleashed by Russia’s brutal war in Ukraine and to uphold the Charter’s fundamental principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity. United Nations.

Modi, in turn, said India had emphasized resolving disputes through dialogue and diplomacy. We are fully prepared to contribute in any way possible to the restoration of peace.

During the visit, US and Indian leaders were expected to sign what one official said was a groundbreaking agreement allowing General Electric Co (GE) to produce jet engines in India to power Indian military aircraft. The company announced on Thursday that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd to produce the engines.

Additionally, US Navy ships in the region will be able to stop at Indian shipyards for repairs under a maritime agreement between the two governments.

The leaders were also expected to announce India’s plan to procure US-made MQ-9B SeaGuardian armed drones, a US official said, adding: We have now entered into a next-generation defense partnership.