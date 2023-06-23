Donald Trump has plenty to say Andrew Cuomo’s NY handled COVID better than Florida: Ron DeSantis





Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ripped into Donald Trump on Thursday and said the former president was “full of it” for claiming New York had handled the COVID-19 pandemic better than the Sunshine State.

DeSantis, who is running against Trump in the 2024 Republican presidential primary, went on the offensive when asked at a press conference in Tampa, Florida if he would pledge to support Trump if the 77-year-old wins the GOP nomination.

What, I would say this, when you say Cuomo did better on Covid than Florida, you turn out to be full of it. No one believes him, DeSantis replied, declining to say whether he would support Trump in a general election showdown against President Biden.

Trump accused DeSantis of being average compared to other GOP governors in a video posted to Truth Social last month, and went on to suggest that disgraced former Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo did a better job. work than DeSantis on COVID-19 policy.

What about the fact that it had the third highest death toll of any state related to the Chinese virus or COVID? Even Cuomo did better, he was number four, Trump claimed.

Ron DeSantis tore into Donald Trump over his claims about how Florida handled COVID-19.Getty Images

DeSantis went on Thursday to note that Trump praised Florida at the height of the pandemic for resisting lockdown measures.

I remember in 2020 and 2021, when [Trump] praised Florida for being open, saying we did it much better than New York and Michigan and everyone came to Florida and we were one of the great governors in the United States. And he used to say that all the time, the governor said.

Now, all of a sudden, her tone changes. And I would just say to people, do you find that believable? Do you find it genuinely believable? Would you have preferred to be in New York during Covid under the Cuomo regime, or would you have been in the Free State of Florida instead?

And I can probably count the number of Republicans on my hand in the nation who would have preferred to be under Cuomo in New York. And we know it. And so these are just frivolous criticisms, DeSantis continued, arguing that Trump is just saying the wrong things.

DeSantis did not say whether he would support Trump in the general election. PA

Trump, the 2024 GOP frontrunner, revealed in an interview this week with Fox News host Bret Baier that his attacks on DeSantis, including nicknaming him Rob DeSanctimonious, are personal, as he finds it very disloyal that DeSantis joined the 2024 presidential race after helping get him elected in Florida.

I got him elected, Trump said. And I thought that was very unfair when he said Yes, I run. I ran it through two races.

I am a big loyalist, Trump continued. Some people here in this room say to me, sir, don’t worry about loyalty, that means nothing in politics. I said, for me it is. I got the guy elected.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/06/22/donald-trump-is-full-of-it-for-arguing-andrew-cuomos-ny-handled-covid-better-than-florida-ron-desantis/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos