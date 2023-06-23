Rishi Sunak finally criticizes Boris Johnson for lying to Parliament





The prime minister who veered off the body during Monday night’s vote on the privileges committees’ report into the behavior of former prime ministers said it was right that people… should be held accountable for their actions.

But he stopped short of saying he backed the committees’ findings – or the overwhelming majority of MPs who backed their report.

And he said now is the time for the country to leave Johnson behind and focus on the future.

Sunak previously declined to comment on the privileges committees’ verdict that Johnson had repeatedly misled parliament about what he knew about anti-lockdown parties during the pandemic.

Speaking at an IKEA warehouse in Kent, he said: I have huge respect for the Privileges Committee, I support the Privileges Committee and indeed respect the House vote we had on Monday regarding Boris Johnson.

But what I would also say is that I don’t focus on the past, I want to look to the future.

Boris Johnson is no longer a Member of Parliament, it is his right that people – whoever they are, whatever position they hold – are faced with the results of their actions and held accountable for their actions.

It happened, he is no longer an MP, we must focus on the future. That’s what I do as Prime Minister.

Sunak also came under fire for missing Monday night’s vote.

But he insisted he was attending a charity dinner at the time and therefore could not be in parliament.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/rishi-sunak-finally-sort-of-criticises-boris-johnson-for-lying-to-parliament_uk_649456f2e4b095a2925bb3bd

