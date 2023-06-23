Politics
Modi says ‘no discrimination’ in India in first press conference as leader – National
On Thursday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took questions from reporters for the first time in his nine-year term, dismissing human rights concerns and reports of discrimination against religious minorities like Muslims.
Modi met US President Joe Biden in Washington DC, where the two took questions from reporters during a state visit aimed at strengthening ties between the two countries.
What steps are you and your government prepared to take to improve the rights of Muslims and other minorities in your country and to defend freedom of expression? asked Wall Street Journal reporter Sabrina Saddiqui, who also asked about Modi’s commitment to democratic values.
“Democracy is in our DNA. Democracy is our spirit. Democracy runs through our veins. We live democracy,” Modi said in Hindi through a translator.
He added: “We have proven that democracy can keep its promises. If there are no human values, no human rights, no humanity, it is not a democracy. When we live in a democracy, there is no room for discrimination. In India, there is no discrimination based on caste, creed, age or any kind of geographical location.
Modi, however, did not address the religious discrimination he was specifically asked about.
His government has been accused by critics of fostering a hostile environment for India’s Muslim minority. He also avoided addressing specific complaints of repression against political opponents.
Contrary to what Modi claims, a Human Rights Watch report last year said caste-based violence in India had increased in recent years, especially against members of the Dalit caste.
It also flagged what researchers called “defamation” and attacks on Muslims, as well as a growing risk of “politically motivated tax harassment, lawsuits and raids.”
Canadians concerned about growing unrest in Punjab
Biden described the India-US relationship as “among the most important in the world”.
He was also asked about India’s human rights record and whether he had raised the issue with Modi.
“The Prime Minister and I had a good discussion about democratic values. That’s the nature of our relationship, we can be candid with each other,” Biden said, adding that Washington’s human rights concerns with India cannot be equated with the concerns that they have with China.
“We (India and the United States) are both democracies and we respect each other.”
The two leaders were also asked about their commitment to fighting climate change together.
According CNN, Indian officials had insisted that the two leaders not answer any questions but instead issue a joint statement. In the end, however, the American side prevailed and the Indian delegation agreed to a compromise on the eve of Modis’ visit.
This is the first time Modi has answered questions at a press conference since taking office as prime minister in May 2014. In 2019, Modi attended a press conference at the headquarters of his party, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), but did not answer any questions.
Instead, all questions were answered by a senior party official seated next to Modi.
COP26 summit: Modi says India aims for net-zero emissions by 2070
Several prominent American voices have called on Biden to speak out against the rise of Hindu nationalism in India and to worry about fears of democratic backsliding in the country.
That includes Democratic Vermont senator and former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.
Prime Minister Modi’s government has cracked down on the press and civil society, imprisoned political opponents and encouraged an aggressive Hindu nationalism that leaves little room for India’s religious minorities. President Biden should raise these facts when meeting with Modi, Sanders said.
Democratic Representatives Rashiba Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Cori Bush and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said they were boycotting Modis’ speech to Congress on Thursday afternoon.
In 2005, Narendra Modi was denied a US visa because of his religious freedom violations, including his complicity in an anti-Muslim riot that left more than 1,000 people dead, Ocasio-Cortez said in a statement. .
It is shameful that Modi was given a platform in our country’s capital. Its long history of human rights violations, anti-democratic actions, targeting of Muslims and religious minorities and censorship of journalists is unacceptable. I will boycott Modis joint address to Congress, Rashida Tlaib tweeted.
Omar said she would hold a briefing with human rights groups to discuss Modis’ case.
Biden announces $600 million in funding to fight climate change for coastal communities
Ranking of India in the Reporters Without Borders ranking press freedom index slipped to 161st place this year, after the government raids BBC offices in India following critical coverage by the Prime Minister.
Earlier this year Rahul Gandhi, India’s most prominent opposition leader and outspoken critic of Modi, was retired from Indian parliament after being convicted in a defamation case.
Minority communities in India, particularly India’s estimated 172 million Muslims, have faced an increase attacks since Modi took office.
India saw open calls for ethnic cleansing Muslims and Christians, prompting the organization Genocide Watch to publish a Genocide alert for India. The American Holocaust Memorial Museum has also placed India at risk of mass atrocities.
The Hindus for Human Rights organization wrote an open letter to Biden, urging him to “lead the fight against authoritarianism” and “take a public stand.”
