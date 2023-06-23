Hard numbers: Turkey overwhelms investors, Kenya tackles hunger, EU endangers journalists, Indonesians enjoy long weekend





15: Turkey’s central bank raised its policy rate by 650 basis points to 15% Thursday in an effort to slow runaway inflation. But was it big enough? The markets are not convinced. The Turkish Lira actually fell on the news as markets hoped for a more decisive uptick of up to 40%. Although Erdogan promised during his recent presidential campaign to crack down on inflation, this softer move suggests that he is still committed to his wildest economic ideas after all. 400,000: Kenya is set to launch Africa’s largest school meals programme, aiming to cook 400,000 daily lunches for hundreds of primary schools. The program would not only reduce child hunger in a country where more than a quarter of children are malnourished, but it could also create thousands of kitchen jobs. 300,000: An organization representing 300,000 European journalists say a new European law could threaten their freedom. The proposed measure would allow governments to spy on journalists suspected of having criminal sources, ie the most interesting! The puzzling irony is that the European Media Freedom Act also aims to protect journalists from politically motivated surveillance, a big problem in countries like Hungary and Poland where governments have clamped down on the media. 5: The majority of Indonesians enjoy a special five-day weekend at the end of June, courtesy of President Joko Widodo. He ordered one-time special holidays as a way to boost domestic travel and consumption, both of which are slowly recovering from the pandemic.

