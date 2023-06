The MPS today called for a ban on individual donations to political parties and blocking the resignation honors of former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss. The government has been accused of taking cash for honors a day after a parliamentary inquiry into House of Lords appointments was announced amid widespread criticism of Mr. Johnson. Labor MP Jon Trickett MP told the Commons that 27 members of the House of Lords had donated 50million to the Conservative Party and that one in 10 Tory peers had donated more than 100,000 to the party. The MP for Hemsworth, West Yorkshire, asked: is this just an unfortunate coincidence or are we seeing a return of honors money? Wouldn’t the easiest way to deal with this total scandal be to say that no one who donates to political parties can receive honor in the future? Shadow climate change minister Kerry McCarthy MP said: It should be obvious to anyone that this disreputable former member [Boris Johnson]a man who will not even be allowed to return to the estate unescorted should not distribute honours. She said a stronger, more principled prime minister would have recognized that any convention allowing such a man to install his discredited cronies as peers might have to be changed rather than followed blindly. Mr Johnson’s list included Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen, 29-year-old former aide Charlotte Owen and failed London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey. SNP Cabinet Office spokeswoman Kirsty Blackman has said Mr Bailey should not be given a seat in the House of Lords after video emerged of a mid-lockdown Christmas party that he organized at the Conservative Party headquarters in December 2020. She said: Just because something has been a convention since 1895 doesn’t mean we have to keep doing it. If the dishonorable member [Mr Johnson] for the antics of the Chiltern Hundreds weren’t bad enough, convention now wants the 49-day former prime minister [Ms Truss] who brought down the economy, which directly contributed to the rising mortgage rates that people are struggling with, will also be able to make nominations. Former Conservative cabinet minister John Penrose said: As recent controversies have proven, the system must be transparently meritocratic. Cabinet Member Alex Burghart said: There is a long standing convention from 1895 that outgoing prime ministers have a resignation honors list.

