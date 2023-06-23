Biden, Modi applaud booming economic ties in visit that also considered India’s rights record

WASHINGTON (AP) President Joe Biden On Thursday, the US-India relationship was stronger than ever and struck new trade deals with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as human rights activists and U.S. lawmakers questioned the administration’s decision to honor the leader with a state visit to much fanfare.

In a joint press conference with Modi, Biden called the US-India relationship among the most important in the world and the most dynamic than at any time in history. He highlighted how two of the world’s most powerful democracies were cooperating on issues such as climate, health care and space, saying the US-India economic relationship was booming.

LIVE | Indian Prime Minister Modi delivers a speech to the US Congress

But Modi bristled at a reporter’s question about his country’s commitment to democratic values ​​as the country saw an erosion of religious, political and press freedoms under his leadership.

Democracy is our spirit, Modi, who rarely answers journalists’ questions, said through an interpreter. Democracy runs through our veins. We live in democracy and our ancestors actually put words to this concept. He said India has proven that democracies can deliver and when I say deliver it is regardless of class, creed, religion, gender.

Yet Modi has been criticized for legislation amending the country’s citizenship law which accelerates the naturalization of some migrants but excludes Muslims, an increase in violence against Muslims and other religious minorities by Hindu nationalists, and the recent condemnation of Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi for mocking Modis’ name .

Nonetheless, later in a 59-minute speech to a joint meeting of Congress, Modi insisted that in India, diversity is a natural way of life.

We are home to all the world’s religions and we celebrate them all, Modi added, in a line that had many enthusiastic lawmakers on their feet.

The description of the prime ministers runs counter to accusations by rights groups of widespread attacks and discrimination against Indian Muslims and other minorities under Modi.

A group of more than 70 legislators wrote to Biden this week urging him to raise concerns about the erosion of religious, press and political freedoms during the visit. At least six Democratic lawmakers, Democratic Representatives Cori Bush of Missouri, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Greg Casar of Texas, Jamaal Bowman and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York boycotted Modis’ speech in Congress, due to concerns about his humanity. rights records.

When it comes to defending human rights, actions speak louder than words, Bush, Tlaib, Omar and Bowman said in a joint statement. By granting Prime Minister Modi the rare honor of a joint speech, Congress is undermining his ability to be a credible advocate for the rights of religious minorities and journalists around the world.

Alongside Modi, Biden stressed that the press, religious freedoms and other fundamental freedoms should be central to the functioning of both democracies. During their Oval Office meeting, Biden said, he and Modi had a good discussion about democratic values ​​while Modi said there was absolutely no space for discrimination when pressed on his own commitment to human rights.

The state visit, which was only the third of the Bidens presidency, was certainly a lavish affair.

Thousands of people gathered on the South Lawn of the White House for the welcoming ceremony, listening to performances by violinist Vibha Janakiraman and a cappella group Penn Masala. Upon Modi’s arrival, the crowd, including many members of the Indian diaspora, erupted in chanting Modi, Modi, Modi.

All eyes are on the world’s two largest democracies, India and America, Modi said. I believe our strategic partnership is important. I am convinced that working together will be successful.

Later, Modi told Congress that our partnership bodes well for the future of democracy as the two countries expand their partnerships in defense, semiconductor manufacturing and other industries. He also applauded the Samosa Caucus, the five United States House members of Indian descent and Vice President Kamala Harris, who is black and of Indian descent, as examples of the impact of the diaspora.

Biden administration officials say honoring Modi, the leader of the conservative Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata party, is diplomacy 101. The US-India relationship will be vital in the decades to come as both sides navigate a rising China and the enormity of climate change artificial intelligence, supply chain resilience and other issues.

On the most important issues that will define the future, our nations are looking at each other, including on critical regional and global issues, Biden said.

Among the announcements reached Thursday is an agreement that will allow the American company General Electric to partner with India’s Hindustan Aeronautics to produce jet engines for Indian aircraft in India and the sale of US-made MQ-9B SeaGuardian armed drones.

The Biden administration has also announced plans to bolster India’s semiconductor industry. US-based Micron Technology agreed to build a $2.75 billion semiconductor assembly and test facility in India, with Micron spending more than $800 million and India funding the rest. US-based Applied Materials will launch a new semiconductor commercialization and innovation center in India, and Lam Research, another semiconductor manufacturing equipment company, will launch a training program for 60,000 Indian engineers.

On the space front, India has signed the Artemis Accords, a plan for cooperation in space exploration between nations participating in NASA’s lunar exploration plans. Nasa and the Indian Space Research Organization have also agreed to do a joint mission to the International Space Station next year.

We have made critical and emerging technologies the backbone of our next-generation partnership to ensure these technologies promote and protect our values, remain open, accessible, trusted and secure, Biden added. All this matters for America, for India and for the world.

During the welcoming ceremony, Modi called the Indian diaspora in America, the millions of immigrants and their children from the subcontinent living in the United States, the real strength of the US-India relationship. He said being honored with an official state visit, the first to the United States for India since Barack Obama honored Modis’ predecessor Manmohan Singh in 2009, reflected the positive impact that Indians have in the world.

Modi, the son of a tea vendor who became India’s prime minister, also recalled that the first time he visited the White House was three decades ago as an ordinary man.

I’ve been here many times, but today for the first time the doors of the White House were opened to the Native American community in such large numbers, Modi told a crowd estimated at 7,000 people.

Despite the big deals, the visit was clouded by concerns expressed by rights activists and lawmakers who question Modis’ commitment to democratic principles.

In 2005, the United States modis visa revoked in the United States, fearing that as chief minister of Gujarat state, he acted to end communal violence during the 2002 anti-Muslim riots that left more than 1,000 dead . An inquest approved by India’s Supreme Court later acquitted Modi, but the stain of the dark moment lingered.

Biden and Modi also had differences over Russia’s war in Ukraine. India abstained from voting on UN resolutions condemning Russia and refused to join the global coalition against Russia. Since the start of the war, the Modi government has also significantly increased its purchases of Russian oil.

White House officials note there are signs of a shift in India’s relationship with Russia, which has long been New Delhi’s biggest defense supplier.

India is moving away from Russian military equipment, turning more to the United States, Israel, Britain and other nations. Modi recently met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and expressed concern about Russia’s potential use of nuclear weapons.

Modi, before Congress, said the war was causing great suffering in Ukraine and had residual effects on Europe and beyond.

It is not an era of war, but it is an era of dialogue and diplomacy, Modi said. And we must all do what we can to stop the bloodshed and human suffering.

Without specifically naming China, Modi also touched on the heightened tensions in the region, saying dark clouds of coercion and confrontation are casting their shadows over the Indo-Pacific.

Later Thursday, Modi attended a lavish White House state dinner in his honor.

___

Associated Press writers Lisa Mascaro, Fatima Hussein, Stephen Groves and Ellen Knickmeyer contributed to this report.