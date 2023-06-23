Donald Trump calls Chris Christie ‘a lot of hate’





Former President Donald Trump has denounced fellow Republican 2024 presidential candidate Chris Christie as someone with “a lot of hate”.

Trump made comments about Christie while disparaging him as someone he “never trusted” on America First with Sebastian Gorka on Thursday.

“He made recommendations that weren’t exactly good recommendations. I listened to Chris. I got along with him just fine. He supported me like crazy,” Trump said.

Trump then discussed Christie’s 2016 presidential campaign and mentioned how Christie endorsed Trump in the 2016 GOP primary after the New Jersey governor left.

“But I didn’t trust Chris, I never trusted him, I never really felt like I could trust him, so I didn’t use him, so he has a lot of I didn’t put him in the administration that I didn’t want, so he’s got a lot of hate,” Trump said.

The former president went on to say Christie was “wasting his time” and decried Christie’s tenure as Governor of New Jersey, noting his low approval rating when he left office in 2018. Christie had a 19% approval in January 2018, according to a Rutgers-Eagleton poll, although Trump claimed he had 9% approval at the time.

“So I was listening to Chris. He was giving me advice on things, but I thought it was pretty unreliable,” Trump said.

Christie denounced Trump’s refusal to participate in the Republican primary debates earlier Thursday on Fox and Friends’ Fox News.

The guy who wants to be the president of the United States, the guy who says he’s the hardest person to run this country, doesn’t want to stand up in front of Republican primary voters and defend his record and advocate for the future of America, says Christie.

The former New Jersey governor then took another swipe at the former president, tweeting that “whiners and losers say life ain’t fair. Trump is both. Want to be president? So get in the ring.”

The first Republican primary debate is scheduled for Aug. 23 in Milwaukee and is expected to air on Fox News.

Trump leads the GOP presidential field, with Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) in second place, according to the RealClearPolitics poll average. Christie currently sits in a distant sixth place, by average.

Despite a significant lead on Republican ground, recent polls have shown that Trump’s edge may be starting to fade.

