Biden downplays calling Xi a ‘dictator’, slams ‘hysteria’ over US-China relations





President Biden said on Thursday he does not believe calling Chinese President Xi Jinping a dictator has impacted U.S.-China relations. “I don’t think it had any real consequences,” Biden said during a White House speech alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Biden on Tuesday, at a fundraiser in Kentfield, Calif., told a group of donors that Xi was a dictator who got “upset” when China’s spy balloon was shot down in February because he didn’t didn’t know. The Chinese government would then have summoned the American ambassador to China for a discreet but official reprimand. More Biden administration coverage from The Hill On Wednesday, Beijing slammed Biden’s description of Xi, calling it “extremely absurd and irresponsible.” “When we speak to our allies and partners around the world, including India, we leave it to my choice and avoid saying what I believe to be the facts with regard to the relationship … with China. is just not something that I’m going to change much,” Biden said. “I believe – and have been saying this for some time – that the hysteria about the relationship with China is collapsing and moving, etc., etc.” “We had an incident that was confusing, you might say,” he added, referring to the spy balloon shot down in February. Sign up for the latest news from The Hill here Crenshaw: Titan submarine outcome would be different ‘if leaders had acted sooner’ Lawmakers and high-profile figures mingle at Modi’s state dinner, avoiding politics

When asked on Thursday whether his comments at the fundraiser undermine or complicate progress the Biden administration has made with China, he said “no, no.” And, he added that he expects to meet Xi “in the future.” The last time the two met one-on-one was in Bali in November. The president also added on Thursday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who had just visited China, had “a great trip.” He previously praised Blinken this week for doing a good job in China to mend US-China relations. Updated at 3:32 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

