editorial | Different Fates: Two Messianic Figures in Two Countries – Donald Trump and Imran Khan





Reports and analysis from two countries we know well but often don’t fully understand have shown an unusual convergence in recent weeks. The fate of the former President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, and the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, is over.

Since his defeat in the 2020 US presidential election, Trump has never been far from the headlines. His supporters’ attack on the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021 was seen by many, and not just his critics and opponents, as some sort of putative coup to overturn the election verdict. While it united those who opposed him, it also cemented his base of support. Despite a number of criminal charges, the charges range from bribery to quell a scandal involving a porn star to his role in the events of January 6, he remains a political force within the Republican Party and is also a likely candidate for the presidential election next year. The latest criminal charge is that he kept with him, after leaving office, highly classified documents affecting the national security of the United States.

This is the first time that a former President of the United States has faced criminal charges, which is tantamount to being charged and tried in India. Trump himself remained defiant. What stands out from his detractors is his narcissism and vainglory. But for his base of support, Trump remains coated in Teflon. His rhetoric that he is the victim of a witch hunt falls on receptive ears; in his accounts, those opposed to him include Marxists, the Deep State, etc. Following the court proceedings, where the latest criminal charge of harming national security by keeping sensitive documents was brought, he said it was one of the saddest days in the history of our country. We are a nation in decline. He also described the occasion as a day that will go down in infamy, echoing the words used by former President FD Roosevelt to describe the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1942.

It’s standard Trump rhetoric, but it’s served him well since his defeat in 2020. His stance that this election was stolen has never wavered, and his supporters remain convinced of everything he says, no matter what. whatever the evidence. It is a messianic position to take back our country from the corrupt establishment in Washington, return power to the American people, and make America great again. MAGA rhetoric is central to Trump’s policy. Opinions for and against have dominated public discourse for nearly a decade now since he emerged as a serious presidential candidate for the 2016 elections which he went on to win.

Much of the same period was Imran Khan’s decade in Pakistan. Since ending his term as prime minister prematurely last year, he and his supporters have also used a stronger millennial tone with conspiracy theories, anti-corruption rants and religious devotion all present in good measure. But Imran Khan’s transformation into something of a messianic figure with his followers, showing signs of being a spiritual cult striving to create a new utopia, has come up against bad weather.

An American comparison had a powerful resonance in Pakistan: the violent May 9 protests by Imran Khan’s supporters after his arrest were branded by the government and the Pakistani military as Pakistan’s 9/11 moment. These protests had seen mobs targeting government and military installations. It was the latter that attracted the most attention, not only the looting of the Lahore Corps Commander’s residence, but also a number of memorials erected over the decades to commemorate military heroes of various Indo- Pakistanis or those who have fallen in battle against terrorist groups. The desecration of these memorials was the perfect starting point to orchestrate action against the former prime minister and his party. While there are many who appreciate such an action, it is also a fact that this kind of action has been effective because it is largely carried out by the Pakistani army itself.

For the May 9 events in Pakistan, a more appropriate point of reference might have been the January 6 mob attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters. It certainly solidified opinion against him in the same way it has now happened with Imran Khan.

Despite the similarities in the narratives and rhetoric that emanate from Trump and Imran Khan, there are obviously many differences, both in their political biographies and in their contexts. The Trump phenomenon in the United States has been much analyzed and studied. That his 2020 defeat and the various criminal charges he faces will not be his final epitaph is also clear. Whether he has a future as a presidential candidate again or even as president cannot be predicted since this election is just under a year and a half away. What is clear is that he has significant support and many buy into his stories of America’s decline and his ways of dealing with it. Clearly, there is something at the heart of American society that propelled and fueled the Trump phenomenon and may well sustain it in a future resurgence.

Over the past decade, Pakistan has witnessed the successful design and construction of an Imran Khan project largely to disable other political parties and forces. Today it is witnessing its equally obstinate dismantling. The Pakistani military was the driving force behind both the process of creating the projects and, now, of dismantling them. After the events of May 9, a sustained crackdown on his supporters and the virtual dissolution of his party were accomplished without much protest. Yet Pakistan remains divided over Imran Khan’s past, present and future.

Trump is a real political factor despite the fact that he may represent what appears to be the dark underbelly of the United States. Whether Imran Khan represented anything apart from being the now shrunken former army protege remains to be seen.

TCA Raghavan is a former Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan

