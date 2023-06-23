Politics
Joe Biden and Narendra Modi announce White House defense and token deals
Micron Technology is investing more than $800 million ($1.18 billion) in a $2.75 billion semiconductor assembly and test facility in India, while Applied Materials will announce a new semiconductors for commercialization and innovation. Chipmaker Lam Research announces a training program in India for up to 60,000 engineers.
We have today moved to a relationship involving technology transfer, co-development and co-production, Mr Modi said, announcing the deal with GE as a landmark deal.
India’s global push
Indian companies are also planning more than $2 billion in projects in the United States, including a solar power manufacturing plant in Colorado, a steel plant in Ohio and a fiber optic plant in South Carolina.
The deals are unfolding as India seeks to increase its engagement on the world stage both diplomatically and economically, said senior US officials, who detailed the plans ahead of their official announcement on condition of anonymity.
The announcements which also include closer cooperation between countries’ space programs as well as US efforts to facilitate visas for Indian workers come on a day of elaborate pageantry for Mr Modi, who is attending his first-ever official state visit to the White House.
The visit includes meetings with Mr Biden and senior US officials, a brief press conference, a rarity for the Indian leader, and a speech to the US Congress. When Mr. Modis arrived on Wednesday evening, the Bidens presented him with a vintage American camera, a book of American wildlife photography and a signed first edition of Robert Frost’s Collected Poems.
Pichai, Nadella among the guests
At night, hundreds of celebrity guests and business executives, including Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, are expected to gather under a tent on the South Lawn of the White House.
The hope in New Delhi and Washington is that the gathering portends deeper and lasting relations, especially as the two nations have a long history of announcing cooperation agreements that fail to materialize.
Other announcements include Indian plans to sign the Artemis Accords, a framework signed by two dozen nations but not Russia or China governing joint space missions and civilian space exploration. Mr Modi met with SpaceX chief Elon Musk in New York on Tuesday. NASA and the Indian Space Research Organization have also agreed on a joint mission next year to visit the International Space Station.
The pacts have shown that even the sky is not the limit, Mr Modi said.
Senior administration officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Indian officials were pleased with their efforts to cut red tape that had plagued past deals, and said they were committed to ensure that the agreements announced on Thursday materialize.
Expected moments of tension
Still, we also expected moments of tension in the meetings between the two leaders. India has been reluctant to impose sanctions on Russia since the invasion of Ukraine and has been aggressively buying Russian oil. The South Asian nation received 1.96 million barrels a day from Russia last month, 15% more than the previous record in April, according to Vortexa data.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters earlier this week that the United States hoped India would continue to meet the price cap on Russian oil that Washington helped set. negotiate.
Mr Modi said on Thursday that his country was fully prepared to contribute in any way possible to restoring peace in Ukraine.
Mr Biden also repeatedly raised the issue of democratic values during the leaders’ meeting, under pressure from human rights activists to raise concerns about Mr Modis’ government’s crackdown on journalists and opposition leaders.
The whole world has a stake in the success of both of us, and maintaining our democracies makes us attractive partners and allows us to expand democratic institutions around the world, Biden said.
Mr Modi, for his part, bristled at the idea of discrimination from his government, saying he was surprised by the criticism.
Irrespective of caste, creed, religion, gender, there is absolutely no room for discrimination, Mr Modi said.
