Trump campaign official appears before grand jury on Jan. 6 in DC





WASHINGTON The Deputy Director of Election Day Operations for Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign appeared before a federal grand jury on Thursday as part of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Jan. 6 and efforts to interfere with the legal transfer of presidential power.

Gary Michael Brown, who has been accused of being involved in the so-called fake voter scheme after the 2020 election, was seen heading to the grand jury area on the third floor of a Washington courthouse where a grand jury heard testimony about efforts to stop the transfer of power to President Joe Biden.

Stanley Woodward, an attorney who represents several Trump aides, including Walt Nauta, who was indicted with Trump in the Mar-a-Lago documents case, accompanied Brown to court Thursday. He declined to comment.

Brown, speaking to a member of the media after emerging from the E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse, declined to comment, saying he was starving and wanted to grab a sandwich.

The now defunct Jan. 6 congressional committee, when it subpoenaed Brown last year, said it found credible evidence he knew about and participated in efforts to promote allegations of fraud. unsubstantiated in the November 2020 presidential election and to encourage state legislators to alter the outcome of the November 2020 election by, among other things, naming alternate voter lists to send competing electoral votes to the United States Congress. United.

The committee also said Brown and other members of the Trump campaign had a coordinated strategy to contact Republican members of state legislatures in some states that former President Trump had lost and urge them to reclaim their authority by sending a alternative list of voters who would support the former president. Asset. The committee said it appeared Brown helped manage Trump campaign staffers involved in the effort.

NBC News reported last week that two of the “fake voters” testified before the federal grand jury in Washington the same day Trump appeared in a federal courthouse in Miami in connection with his indictment for his handling of classified records. . Trump pleaded not guilty.

Smith’s investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021 riot and attempted interference in the transfer of power is separate from the investigation that led to Trump’s Florida indictment, though some of the grand jury proceedings related to this indictment took place in Washington, like Bien.

The special counsel’s office declined to comment on Brown’s appearance on Thursday.

