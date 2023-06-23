Sorry PM, Joe Biden was right Xi Jinping really is a dictator

It’s not every day that a New Zealand prime minister takes China’s side in a disagreement between Washington and Beijing over whether the Chinese leader is a dictator.

But these are extraordinary times.

At a fundraising event on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden found himself talking about the Chinese spy balloon incident in February. The president was at the top of his voice, affirmingThe reason Xi Jinping was very upset when I shot down this balloon with two cars full of spy equipment is that he didn’t know it was there.

He then went on to say, this is a great embarrassment for dictators. When they didn’t know what had happened. It wasn’t supposed to go where it was. He was of course blown away.

At a press briefing in Beijing the following day, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning called Bidens comments irresponsible and said that they completely go against the facts and seriously violate diplomatic protocol, and seriously damage China’s political dignity.

But from a strictly factual standpoint, the dictator’s comments to Bidens were correct. The Oxford English Dictionary defines a dictator as the absolute ruler of a state. Xi Jinping would seem to do the trick.

He is general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CCP) and the 2022 CCP constitution states that the party is committed to upholding people’s democratic dictatorship.

Democratic dictatorship in theory and in practice

The concept of people’s democratic dictatorship was first formally advanced in a historical speech in 1949 by Mao Zedong, who ruled China from 1949 to 1976.

The concept is a cornerstone of the Chinese political system and establishes the theoretical basis by which the CCP has historically ruled the different classes of people in China, the working class, peasant class, petty bourgeoisie and domestic capitalists:

maintain dictatorship over the lackeys of imperialism, the landlord class, the bureaucratic capitalist class and the Kuomintang reactionaries and their henchmen representing these classes to oppress them, allow them to behave properly and not allow them to speak and act wildly.





It is also one of the four cardinal principles of the CCP. According to the CCP constitution:

The four cardinal principles of following the path of socialism, upholding people’s democratic dictatorship, upholding the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party, and upholding Marxism-Leninism and Mao Zedong Thought form the foundation of nation building.

So far, so theoretical. But how does the concept of people’s democratic dictatorship work in the real world?

In essence, this legitimizes Xi’s rule over China (2012-present). Indeed, it is widely recognized inside and outside China that he is the country’s most powerful leader since Mao.

Dictatorship by another name

This is where Prime Minister Chris Hipkins comes in. On Thursday, a Lower Hutt reporter asked him if he agreed with Bidens dictator’s comment.

His answer was: No, and the form of government that China has is the business of the Chinese people.

The obvious answer is to observe that, from a legal point of view in China, Xi is the leader of a political system where there are no competitive multiparty elections. The seven members of the CCP Standing Committee choose the CCP General Secretary, not the citizens.





Careful planning by the CCP ensures that there is no uncertainty as to who will be chosen as China’s leader at each party congress, which is held every five years. If this is not a dictatorship, then what is?

We can debate whether the country has a benign or malignant dictatorship. But it is a dictatorship.

Hipkins was also asked how the Chinese people could actually change the way they are governed. He replied, that would be a question for them. But precisely because China is ruled by the CCP through the mechanism of a people’s democratic dictatorship, the matter is not up to them.

Bourgeois liberalization

It is hoped that the Prime Minister will give serious thought to these issues before his visit to China and meeting with Xi next week. After all, history clearly demonstrates that dictatorships have had an adversarial relationship with liberal democracies.

Former Supreme Leader Deng Xiaoping called liberal democracy an example of bourgeois liberalization and launched a campaign in 1987 against these undesirable influences.





And the CCP constitution stipulates that the party should not only support the people’s democratic dictatorship but oppose bourgeois liberalisation.

The entanglement the prime minister got himself into at Lower Hutt underscores the complex realities of heightened ideological differences underpinned by great power rivalry in the 21st century.

It also reinforces the fact that, in the third decade of the century, New Zealand must have a foreign policy that is up to these challenges.