Majority of people in the UK think it was a mistake to leave the EU, poll finds





Seven years after the Brexit referendum, more than half of Britons think it was wrong to leave the EU, according to a poll. The poll found 34% still think Brexit was the right move, based on a survey of 1,525 adults conducted in early June by Deltapoll for the Tony Blair Institute. The results also suggest that 18% of Leave voters now think the decision was wrong. Almost 80% believe the UK should have a closer relationship with the EU in the future, with 43% wanting the country to join the bloc and 13% preferring a return to the single market alone. The poll found just over a fifth of people in favor of a closer relationship with the EU, but not as a member or as part of the single market. The data is part of a new report which focuses on how the UK can improve its post-Brexit relationship with the EU. Authors Anton Spisak and Christos Tsoulakis also warn that the opinions of those who voted in the 2016 referendum do not appear to have changed dramatically. Instead, a key driver of the shift is the attitude of respondents aged 18 to 24 who did not vote in 2016 but largely see the decision to leave as a mistake, the report says. Most of the change seems attributable to young people entering the electorate rather than a significant portion of those who voted Leave changing their minds. Among the proposals made by the institute is encouraging the government to commit to voluntary alignment with EU goods regulations, including product rules and food safety standards. The Sir Tony Blair-backed think tank suggests this could be a precursor to negotiations with the bloc on closer regulatory alignment on sanitary and phytosanitary measures. The report also suggests linking the UK and EU emissions trading schemes, as well as agreeing a reciprocal trading scheme for young people while improving the mobility of workers. business. It also calls for a so-called strategic pillar within the current trade deal that would serve as the basis for a common foreign and defense policy framework. Our poll shows that a large majority of the British public agree that Brexit in its current form is not working and would like to see the UK move closer to the EU, said Mr Spisak, chief political officer at the institute. This creates substantial political space to push forward the debate of resuming old battles over whether Brexit was good or bad, to discuss what an improved future relationship with the EU should look like. The EU will always remain a key strategic ally, and it is absurd that the bloc has deeper trade agreements with Israel and Georgia, better regulatory recognition of food safety standards with Canada and New Zealand, and mechanisms deeper political cooperation with nations including Australia and Japan. Any future UK government that wants to improve its relationship with the EU will need a well-considered strategic plan and will make a clear-headed offer to the other side. Asking the EU nicely cannot succeed as a negotiation strategy. Updated: June 22, 2023, 9:30 p.m.

