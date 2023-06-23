Politics
Turkey: Can Erdogan’s new economic team change things?
With the elections behind us, it is now time to come to our senses in the management of the Turkish economy.
It has already started with the appointment of a new cabinet just two days after the announcement of the final election results.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a choice: either appoint former Central Bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu as Minister of Finance and Treasury to continue his highly unconventional monetary policy based on the motto “interest is the cause, inflation is the result”, thus insisting on keeping interest rates low by obtaining currency swaps and the injection of billions of dollars, or appointing Mehmet Simsek to return to a reasonable political framework.
Erdogan chose the second option. It’s a good start, but there are still reasons to worry.
We are at a time in economic governance where national discussions within the business community are about “Argentinizationor “Lebanization” when speaking of a serious balance of payments crisis.
But Turkey is of course neither Argentina nor Lebanon. It is an industrial country where more than 80% of exports are manufactured industrial goods. Thus, any balance of payments crisis or sudden stop in the flow of funds could have a devastating impact in terms of unemployment.
This is not very good for the government’s prospects in the March 2024 local elections.
Restore credibility
This year, Turkey’s budget deficit will reach its highest level in 20 years, enlargement to 10 percent of its gross domestic product (GDP), as well as a 10-year high for its current account deficit, reaching 6 percent of GDP.
Several factors explain the rapid increase in budget spending in the first and second quarters of 2023: earthquake-related spending, the electoral cycle, the decision to increase the minimum wage for state employees to 22,000TL, and the impact of the recent wider minimum wage hike to TL 11,400. All of these factors will have an impact on the budget deficit in 2023.
Erdogan begins his new term with a huge lack of credibility on economic policy
However, we are now at a stage where an unsustainable economic policy framework has become a very acute problem.
Erdogan begins his new term with a huge lack of credibility when it comes to economic policy. His appointments of Simsek as minister and of Gaye Erkan as the first female governor of the central bank aim to break with the failings of the past.
However, these appointments alone are not enough to restore credibility to Erdogan’s economic policies.
Turkey still needs a comprehensive economic policy team and a comprehensive economic stabilization program to dispel any further doubts.
Upcoming challenges
The elections took place three weeks ago and we still don’t know what will happen.
There is no set plan, backed by decisive and persuasive action, for the next few months, let alone years, of economic governance. Kavcioglu’s appointment as head of the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency is clearly not a good decision. The bank had the highest reputation deficit during his tenure.
Mixed signals are no good when trying to bridge the credibility gap.
Elections in Turkey: Erdogan has a chance to solve the lira crisis, but will he seize it?
Walid Abuhelal
Learn more
So why the mixed signals? Could the new parliamentary arithmetic be the cause?
In the previous parliament, Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) had 295 MPs, six short of a simple majority of 301. Today, the AKP has fallen to 263 seats.
If, in both cases, the coalition partners of President Erdogan do more than make up the difference, one still wonders about the possibilities opened up by this parliamentary arithmetic.
A stabilization program with tax measures would certainly need a simple parliamentary majority.
That should be easy, especially as the government has just been elected and needs to get the economy back in shape ahead of local elections in nine months.
Turkey’s direction remains uncertain, especially given the raging debate over which direction the country might take: argentization and lebanization.
The current economic situation is unsustainable and Erdogan begins his term with a huge lack of credibility in the markets.
Is it time for the International Monetary Fund to review Turkey? We’ll see soon. The possibilities are wide open.
The opinions expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Eye.
|
