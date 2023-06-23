Will Hurd’s odds of defeating Donald Trump in the GOP primary





Former Texas congressman and prominent Trump critic Will Hurd threw his hat in the crowded Republican primary for president, taking the total field size to 13 hopefuls.

The former CIA agent told CBS Thursday morning that he was running for president to help raise issues he felt leaders of both parties were no longer taking seriously, saying he was “pissed “that elected officials in the United States preach division rather than unity.

“I believe the Republican Party can be the party that talks about the future, not the past,” he said.

But will Will Hurd be heard?

Former Texas Congressman Will Hurd speaks to guests at the Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition Spring Kickoff in Clive, Iowa April 22, 2023. Iowa is set to hold the first contest for the Republican presidential nomination on February 5, 2024. Scott Olson/Getty Images

The ballot, at this early stage of the primary, is not promising so far.

While frontrunner Donald Trump has seen a slight drop in the polls after his federal indictment on charges related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents, he still maintains a steady grip on the Republican electorate, leading his next closest challenger, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, by a margin of nearly 30 points in numbers compiled by RealClearPolitics.

DeSantis, meanwhile, has faced a barrage of attacks from the former president, as well as more moderate figures like former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, who has been touted as a potential third-party challenger to Trump and DeSantis as part of a possible “No Labels” ticket.

“The culture wars,” Hogan, a Republican, said of DeSantis in a Wednesday interview with CBS. “The stupid comments about Ukraine. The fact that he has strengths, but he also has weaknesses. I mean, he just doesn’t connect with people. He’s not a good activist. This He’s not a good debater. He’s a smart guy, went to Yale and Harvard.”

The Trump camp has already taken to the press to portray Hurd’s announcement as an effort to take advantage of those loopholes.

“Let’s be honest, Never-Trumper Will Hurd wouldn’t even consider running in this race if Ron DeSantis’ campaign wasn’t in a total tailspin,” Trump spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told The Daily Caller. conservatively inclined, Thursday morning. “Hurd’s entry means nothing to President Trump’s position, but means everything to Ron DeSantis, further underscoring how far Ron’s star has fallen.”

Newsweek has contacted Hurd’s campaign via email for comment.

In some ways, Hurd shares many similarities with Hogan.

Moderate in Congress, the Texas Republican occupied a highly competitive district outside the multicultural epicenter of San Antonio, which had a large number of Hispanic voters. He was also an early critic of the former president, speaking out against him after a leaked tape from the Access Hollywood set was released in which Trump appeared to condone sexual assault.

And although he threaded the needle as a congressman — he voted with Trump about 80% of the time and voted against impeachment of Trump as well as a resolution requiring the release of Trump’s tax returns — he also took more moderate stances on issues like immigration, earning him criticism from the Trump campaign after he announced he was lenient on a key issue for GOP voters.

“Hurd presents a kind of level-headed, no-nonsense politician,” Sharon Navarro, a political scientist at the University of Texas at San Antonio, told Newsweek.

“He’s a more moderate conservative (he was well-liked in his district and enjoyed engaging with his constituents) and he hopes to convince the ultra-conservative movement within the Republican Party that he’s heading in the wrong direction, as [Chris] Christie and [Asa] Hutchisson. It will be a huge mountain to climb for Hurd and in his attempt to change the direction of the Republican Party,” she said.

However, there are indications that Hurd could potentially siphon off support from Trump and other more conservative candidates in the field.

A Wednesday polling memo from progressive Data for Progress suggested in a general election a generic moderate candidate could siphon two percentage points from Trump’s vote share among Republicans and 8% of Republican-leaning independents, which which means there is a small opening for a moderate to gain a share of the vote.

Hurd has also proven himself to Hispanic voters, who are becoming an increasingly critical subset of the Republican electorate. In 2016, Hurd defied comparisons with Trump in his 68% Hispanic district, retaining the seat by a narrow margin of 3,000 votes in a contentious three-way race.

Still, he faces plenty of hurdles to clear before voters take him seriously.

“Hurd is going to have to carefully mold himself as a ‘better than ultraconservative’ candidate,” Navarro said. “Hurd can perhaps present himself as an alternative to the electorate who were Republican but have since become independent because they don’t like the direction of the Republican Party (because of issues like the abortion ban , etc.).

“He may even appeal to Democratic voters who are concerned about Biden’s age and who won’t vote Republican because of Trump. In a way, Hurd can position himself as the better of the two political parties, he doesn’t just have to find his presidential place,” she said.

Update 6/22/23, 3:12 PM ET: This article has been updated with comment from Sharon Navarro.

