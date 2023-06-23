Politics
PM Modi US Visit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanks US President Joe Biden for State Dinner at the White House
“This evening is made special by the presence of the people of our two countries, they are our most precious assets. When we met in Japan, for the Quad Summit, you mentioned a problem that you were facing, I am sure that you must have solved this problem. I hope you were able to fit in everyone who wanted to come over for dinner tonight,” Modi added.
Earlier, addressing the joint session of the US Congress for a historic second time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that it was an exceptional privilege to do so twice, adding that there had been further developments. more prominent in another Al-America and India.
Prime Minister Modi received a standing ovation and applause when he said: “There are millions here, who have roots in India. Some of them are sitting proudly in this room. There is one behind me, who made history. I am told that the Samosa Caucus is now the flavor of the House”,
Addressing the joint session of the US Congress, Prime Minister Modi said, “It is always a great honor to address the US Congress. It is an exceptional privilege to do so twice. I express my deepest gratitude on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India I see almost half of you were here in 2016 I can also see the enthusiasm of old friends and new friends in the other half.
“Our times are at a crossroads. Through the long and wide path we have traveled, we have stood the test of friendship,” he added.
Chants of “Modi, Modi…” were heard as the prime minister addressed the joint session of the US Congress on Thursday. Prime Minister Modi also received a standing ovation twice while speaking.
Speaking in more detail about his previous visits to the United States, Prime Minister Modi said: “Standing here seven June ago, when Hamilton won all the awards, I said that the hesitations of the history were behind us. Now, as our times stand at a crossroads, I am here to speak of our calling for this century.”
He also said that there have been many advances in AI (artificial intelligence) over the past few years.
Prime Minister Modi has coined a new acronym to introduce the US-India partnership saying that there has been even greater development in another AI – America and India.
“Over the past few years, there have been many advancements in AI – artificial intelligence. At the same time, there has been even greater development in another AI – America and India “, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing the joint session. of the US Congress today.
This is not an era of war but it is an era of dialogue and diplomacy and we must all do what we can to stop the bloodshed and human suffering. The stability of the Indo-Pacific region has become one of the central concerns of our partnership. We share a vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific. More than two decades after the September 11 attacks and more than a decade after 26/11 in Mumbai, terrorism and radicalism remain a danger for the whole world: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the joint session of the US Congress
“Last year, India celebrated 75 years of independence. Every milestone is important, but this one was special. We celebrated a remarkable journey of our 75 years of freedom after thousands of years of foreign rule. in one form or another. It was not just a celebration of democracy but also of diversity.”, Prime Minister Modi said.
Now, as our times stand at a crossroads, I am here to speak about our calling for this century,” Modi said.
Prime Minister Modi said he could relate to the battles of patience, persuasion and politics.
“I can understand the debate of ideas and ideology. But I am delighted to see you gathered together to celebrate the ties between two great democracies – India and the United States,” the Prime Minister said.
“India is home to all the religions of the world and we celebrate them all. In India, diversity is a natural way of life, today the world wants to know more and more about India,” he said. he adds.
Prime Minister Modi’s first visit to the United States was in 2014, during which he paid a working visit and delivered his inaugural speech at the 69th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
In 2016, he returned to attend the Nuclear Security Summit and held a meeting with then-President Barack Obama at the White House. In the same year, Prime Minister Modi made another trip to the United States and addressed various topics including terrorism, climate change and the strong India-US partnership during his maiden address to the US Congress.
Prime Minister Modi, on his first-ever state visit to the United States, received a solemn welcome upon his arrival at the White House.
