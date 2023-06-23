House GOP seeks to reverse Trump’s ‘mock’ impeachments





FIRST ON FOX: House Republicans are seeking to formally reverse the impeachments of former President Donald Trump, Fox News Digital has learned.

House Republican Conference Speaker Elise Stefanik, RN.Y., and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., introduced resolutions on Thursday to overturn Trump’s first impeachment from December 2019 and his second starting in January 2021. These resolutions would erase what lawmakers are. calling impeachments “unconstitutional” and making the articles legally “never passed by the entire House of Representatives.”

“The American people know that the Democrats have weaponized the power of impeachment against President Donald Trump to advance their own extreme political agenda,” Stefanik told Fox News Digital.

Reflecting on the “fictitious” process, Stefanik said she “opposes the blatant attempt by Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiffs to shred the Constitution while House Democrats ignored the Constitution and failed to follow the legislative process. “.

HUNTER BIDEN AGREES TO PLEA TO FEDERAL TAX CHARGES

Both House impeachments of former President Donald Trump would be overturned by a resolution introduced on Thursday. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

“President Donald Trump has been rightly acquitted, and it is high time to erase the false slander of the Democrats not only against President Trump’s name, but against millions of patriots across the country,” he said. she declared.

Stefaniks’ resolution focuses on Trump’s impeachment in January 2021 and states that the “facts and circumstances” of that action failed to satisfy the burden of proving that Trump committed serious crimes and misdemeanors, and did not have not established that Trump engaged in “a rebellion insurrection against the United States”. states.”

Stefanik also pointed to the “various issues surrounding the impeachment processes” related to the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, including “the failure to discuss the unusual circumstances and voting patterns leading up to the 2021 presidential election, the lack of regard for the numbers and distributions of votes, the fanciful change of the legislative process for impeachment, and much more.”

The House of Representatives drafted articles of impeachment against Trump and ultimately voted to impeach him for inciting an insurrection for the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

GRASSLEY: BURISMA EXECUTIVE WHO ALLEGEDLY PAID BIDEN HAS AUDIO RECORDINGS OF CONVERSATIONS WITH JOE, HUNTER

Rep. Elise Stefanik, RN.Y., said the House should clear the “dummy smear” against Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Senate voted to acquit Trump both times he was impeached. Had Trump been convicted, the Senate would have decided to bar the 45th president from holding federal office again, preventing a run for the White House in 2024.

Greenes’ resolution would reverse Trump’s first impeachment in December 2019.

In 2019, Trump pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to open investigations into the Biden family’s actions and business dealings in Ukraine, specifically Hunter Bidens ventures with Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings and Joe Bidens has managed to oust Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin when he was vice-president. .

Greene says the impeachment against Trump was a “sham” because information revealed in an FBI document FD-1023 indicates the Bidens were trying to influence policy in Ukraine.

“President Trump’s first impeachment was a politically motivated sham,” Greene said. “The Democrats, led by Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff, have weaponized a perfect phone call with Ukraine to interfere with the 2020 election.”

Trump’s request was seen by Democrats as quid pro quo for millions in US military aid to Ukraine that had been frozen. Democrats also claimed that Trump was interfering in the 2020 presidential election by asking a foreign leader to investigate a Democratic political opponent.

EXCLUSIVE: JOE BIDEN ALLEGEDLY PAID $5M BY BURISMA EXECUTIVE AS PART OF A CORRUPTION SCHEME, FBI DOCUMENT SAYS

Trump was subsequently impeached by the House of Representatives for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, all stemming from the phone call and question about the Bidens’ relationships. The Senate voted acquittal in February 2020.

But Greene on Thursday pointed to “credible FBI evidence of corrupt dealings by Joe and Hunter Biden, confirming their involvement in a foreign bribery scheme and the receipt of more than $5 million each. All of this information was revealed to Congress. by FBI Most Credible Informant Form FD-1023.”

President Biden has slammed reporters who questioned him about corruption allegations involving him and his son, Hunter Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Greene was referring to Form FD-1023 generated by the FBI. The form, dated June 30, 2020, reflects the FBI’s interview with a “highly credible” confidential source who detailed several meetings and conversations he had with a senior executive at Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings over the course of several years, starting in 2015.

The document shows that the Burisma leader explained to the confidential source that Burisma had to “pay the Bidens” because Shokin was investigating Burisma, and explained how difficult it would be to enter the American market amid this investigation. .

Sources familiar tell Fox News Digital that the confidential human source believes the $5 million payment to Joe Biden and the $5 million payment to Hunter Biden took place, based on his conversations with the leader. by Burisma.

TRUMP TARGETED: A LOOK AT THE PROBES INVOLVING THE FORMER PRESIDENT; FROM STORMY DANIELS TO RUSSIA TO MAR-A-LAGO

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., voted in favor of the bill. (Fox News Digital/Jon Michael Raasch)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The form vindicates President Trump and exposes the crimes of the Biden family,” Greene said. “It is clear that the impeachment of President Trump was nothing more than a witch hunt that must be erased from our history.”

She added, “I am proud to work with President Elise Stefanik on our joint resolutions to fix the record and clear the reputation of President Trump.”

Brooke Singman is a political reporter for Fox News Digital. You can reach her at [email protected] or @BrookeSingman on Twitter.

