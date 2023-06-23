Commentary: What about Bidens’ puzzling remark equating Xi with ‘dictators’?





Mr. Bidens’ words may irritate, but the Wall Street Journal report immediately after Mr. Blinkens’ visit said that China was considering opening a military training center in Cuba, about 145 km from the Florida coast. Nothing in the Blinken-Xi meeting should suggest that the United States and China will neglect to pursue their own interests. WHEN IS A GAFFE NOT A GAFFE? Mr. Bidens’ dictator’s remark is against protocol, and to the extent that it makes some of his China-relations goals harder to achieve, a mistake. However, it is very much in line with his broader view of China and US interests. For Mr. Biden, a central tenet of his foreign policy is that the competition between democracies and autocracies is an overriding global struggle that will define the future, and that America and the world are better off and more secure with A strong United States capable of rallying democratic allies to meet contemporary challenges. So while Mr. Bidens’ choice of language is misguided, it highlights the divide he sees between the United States and China. There is no doubt that words can stir up tensions. Mr Bidens’ statement that the US would come to Taiwan’s aid if China launched an unprovoked attack annoys Beijing and sends US diplomats and aides into a frenzy to clarify that the US’s one-China policy did not change. Yet, after repeatedly repeating the same inaccuracy, Mr. Biden is sending the message of a more assertive US foreign policy. BIDENS’ REMARKS PLAY WELL NATIONALLY Although such messages are potentially destabilizing for foreign policy, it is important to remember that they are usually well delivered to a domestic audience. Mr Bidens’ remark is unlikely to cause him any problems at home.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.channelnewsasia.com/commentary/joe-biden-xi-jinping-dictator-united-states-china-spy-balloon-antony-blinken-3579891 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos