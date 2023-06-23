Reviews | Trump needs someone else to win





Defeated former President Donald Trump has it all wrong. He apparently thought he could avoid prosecution by running for president; instead, he forced languid Attorney General Merrick Garland to appoint inflammatory special counsel Jack Smith, who, unlike Garland, had no qualms about moving quickly against Trump.

But Trump still doesn’t get it: To protect himself from prosecution and possible federal incarceration, the last thing he should want is to win the presidency. Trump, his supporters and the media have become infatuated with the myth of self-forgiveness. Until recently, the word was not used, which gives you a clue that the concept is flawed.

The Constitution specifically prohibits the president from using the power of pardon to prevent his own impeachment and removal, Laurence H. Tribe, Richard Painter and Norman Eisen wrote in The Post in 2017. She adds that any official removed by impeachment remains fully subject to criminal prosecution. . This provision would make no sense if the President could forgive himself.

They explained, The pardon clause of the Constitutions originated in the royal pardon granted by a sovereign to one of his subjects. We know of no precedent for a sovereign forgiving himself and then abdicating or being deposed but being immune from criminal proceedings. Otherwise, they pointed out, many deposed kings would have been spared instead of going to the chopping block. The principle that one cannot be judge and advocate for any of the parties and simple logic suggests that the president cannot forgive himself.

If it were otherwise, why would there be a ban under Justice Department guidelines on prosecuting a (only) sitting president? Indeed, the Justice Department, in its original 1973 Office of Legal Counsel (OLC) memo and a 2000 update, reviewed the portion of the impeachment clause that provides that if the President ( or other officer) is convicted, such person shall nevertheless be responsible and liable to indictment, trial, judgment and punishment, according to law. The Department of Justice considered that the clause was intended to allow criminal prosecution despite the prior decision of the Senate, that is, to prevent a double criminality argument.

Additionally, in considering whether not prosecuting in office would interfere with post-term prosecutions (e.g. running out of statute of limitations), the OLC never thought that self-pardon could eliminate any prosecution. . If a president could always escape prosecution by self-pardon, the issue of prosecution in office would be moot and the guidelines would not need to hold the promise of further prosecution.

If self-forgiveness were real, then any president, including Richard M. Nixon, would have had no inhibitions about committing a crime and would not need to hope for forgiveness from a successor. (Why wouldn’t every president take the opportunity to go on a crime spree, safe in the knowledge that he could forgive himself on the way out?)

Constitutional expert Philip Bobbitt wrote in Lawfare in 2018 that it wasn’t even a close call despite experts declaring the plausibility of self-pardons. (There is far less reason to doubt on the question of pardons for a singularly powerful official who, if shrewd, is capable of great criminal mischief, than the recent presentation of the question.)

[I]“If the President could grant himself a pardon, he could unlawfully refuse to leave office if found guilty by the Senate,” Bobbitt wrote. Here it is useful to recall James Wilson’s reminder to the Constitutional Convention: if [the President] be himself a party to the guilt, he can be indicted and prosecuted.

Even if you think there’s a case for self-forgiveness (although the more scenarios one develops the less sense it makes), Trump can’t guarantee himself a pardon unless the pardon comes from someone else. What good is a pardon unless prosecutors agree that it is inviolable, as was the case when a former president (Nixon) received a pardon from a successor?

Trump’s idea that he can avoid prosecution by winning an election has another obvious flaw: No president has the ability to forgive himself or anyone else for state crimes. While he might imagine (wrongly, in my opinion) that he might slip through the clutches of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (at least as far as a felony goes), he could still face prosecution in Georgia for his alleged interference in the elections. If an indictment comes, as expected, in August, we’ll get a glimpse of the mound of evidence amassed against Trump, perhaps bolstered by testimony from his former associates. If Trump is serious about avoiding prosecution and punishment, if convicted of alleged state crimes, he should either arrange a plea bargain, which he has refused to consider, or flee to jurisdiction without extradition. Running for president will not help these cases go away.

Nonetheless, the Smiths cases remain the biggest problem for Trump. Trump isn’t going to get rid of Smith, who has already found what he believes is damning evidence of federal crimes, by running or even winning the presidency. Trump might have other reasons to run (attention hunger, ability to raise money with campaign advocacy). That said, his attorneys as well as Republican legal figures (former Republican attorneys general and White House attorney) would do well to explain to him that his only hope of escaping Smith and ruling out the possibility of a federal prison sentence rests on the grace of another president. He should plan his future political movements accordingly.

