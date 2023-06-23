Focus on the future, not Boris Johnson, says PM

The Prime Minister has been accused of being too weak to stand up to his former party leader after missing Monday’s Commons vote on the Privileges Committee report.

Mr Sunak also did not say whether he agreed with the highly critical report from the cross-party committee, which was backed by MPs this week.

Speaking to Kent media on Thursday, he said: I have enormous respect for the Privileges Committee, I support the Privileges Committee and indeed respect the House vote we had on Monday regarding Boris Johnson.

PM CONNECT LIVE: My plan to halve inflation and continue to support you with the cost of living. https://t.co/Vdm3cmRRFh Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) June 22, 2023

But what I would also say is that I don’t focus on the past. I want to look forward. Boris Johnson is no longer an MP.

It is right that people, whoever they are, whatever position they occupy, should be faced with the results of their actions, who should be held accountable for their actions. It happened. He is no longer a deputy.

We must focus on the future.

Mr Sunak, who blamed a newspaper dispute for his absence on Monday, appeared to be defending his own personal integrity and underlined his decision last year to step down from Mr Johnsons government.

I wasn’t there to vote because I was at a charity dinner, he said.

But I am someone who made the very difficult decision some time ago to resign from Boris Johnson’s government.

It is not an easy thing to do to resign as Chancellor. It’s a big problem. I did it because, as I said at the time, I disagreed with his approach to government.

So that tells you that I’m ready to act on my values ​​and the standards that I want to see, and that wasn’t happening.

I said I disagreed with the approach. I said so in my resignation letter, and that’s why I resigned.

Much of the government payroll did not take part in the vote, but some Cabinet ministers, including Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt and Justice Secretary Alex Chalk, chose to back him.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who was among those not in the chamber on Monday, said he considered the vote a moot point given that Mr Johnson was no longer an MP.

This is Ms Mordaunt said earlier that expelling Mr Johnson from the Privy Council would not be an appropriate course of action as the threshold for that is much higher.

Liberal Democrat Wera Hobhouse (Bath) had told the House of Commons that the former prime minister’s actions were neither fair nor honorable because they raised concerns about institutional integrity.

She urged Ms Mordaunt, in her role as Lord President of the Privy Council, to make a statement on whether she would recommend removing Mr Johnson from membership in the body.

The Privy Council is a body of senior advisers to the monarch, and its members can be called highly honorable by virtue of their positions in government or their contributions to public service.

Ms Mordaunt also defended MPs who abstained or voted against the committees’ findings, countering claims they were cowards and highlighting their honorable service to the country.