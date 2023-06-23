Turkey’s central bank is raising interest rates sharply. This could signal an economic recovery





Suzan Fraser and Ayse Wieting, Associated Press

Posted Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 7:33 a.m. EDT



ANKARA, Turkey (AP) Turkey’s central bank raised interest rates on Thursday, signaling a shift to more conventional economic policies to counter soaring inflation following criticism that President Recep Tayyip’s approach Erdogans has made the cost of living crisis worse. The bank raised its policy rate by 6.5 percentage points to 15%. The increase, a significant jump from the current 8.5%, is the first since March 2021 and comes after Erdogan appointed two internationally renowned officials to head the bank and the finance ministry. The rate hike signals the country is moving away from Erdogan’s unorthodox belief that lower interest rates fight inflation. Mainstream economic theory says the exact opposite, and central banks around the world have been rapidly raising rates to combat consumer price spikes, including several decisions across Europe on Thursday, ranging from the Bank of England to Switzerland. Erdogan, a self-proclaimed enemy of high borrowing costs, said he would accept his new finance minister’s policies, but also insisted his views had not changed. This led to questions about whether Turkey’s central bank could act independently. We will take decisive action in the fight against inflation,” Erdogan said on Wednesday. “We will intensify our efforts to protect a large part of our population from the effects of inflation. Under pressure from Erdogan, the central bank cut its key rate from around 19% in 2021 to 8.5% earlier this year, despite inflation soaring to 85% last year. Inflation fell to 39.5% last month, according to official figures, but independent research group ENAG says the real rate is 109%. Economists say Erdogan’s unconventional belief has exacerbated economic turmoil, leading to currency and cost-of-living crises that have caused hardship for many households struggling to afford food, shelter and other necessities. Erdogan says his economic model prioritizes growth, exports and jobs. Experts also say the central bank depleted its currency reserves as it tried to prop up the Turkish lira ahead of last month’s election. The currency has lost around 21% of its value against the dollar since the start of the year. Erdogan, who won a third term in a second round of elections on May 28, reappointed Mehmet Simsek as head of the economy. The former Merrill Lynch banker had previously served as Erdogan’s finance minister and deputy prime minister until 2018. Simsek said shortly after his appointment that Turkey had no choice but to return to rational ground. In another sign of a move towards more pragmatic policies, Erdogan this month appointed Hafize Gaye Erkan as Turkey’s first female central bank governor. A former co-chief executive of the now bankrupt San Francisco-based First Republic Bank, Erkan replaced Sahap Kavcioglu, who oversaw a series of rate cuts. Erdogan had sacked three central bank governors who had resisted pressure to cut interest rates before appointing Kavcioglu in 2021. Naci Agbal, who succeeded Kavcioglu, was removed from office days after raising rates. Can Selcuki, director of polling agency Turkiye Raporu and a former World Bank economist for Turkey, said questions remain about whether the newly appointed officials would be able to stick to their preferred policy then. that the country is heading towards local elections in March 2024. What needs to be done now is some form of tightening, and that’s an undesirable process for any incumbent before the election, he said. On Tuesday the government raised the minimum wage by 34%, a move which critics say is aimed at mitigating the impact of inflation on households ahead of next year’s vote. ___ Wieting reported from Istanbul. AP videojournalist Mehmet Guzel contributed from Istanbul.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cp24.com/world/turkey-s-central-bank-sharply-raises-interest-rates-that-could-signal-an-economic-turnaround-1.6451409 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos