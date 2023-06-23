President revokes Covid 19 pandemic status, what is government bond issue fund ORI023 for?

Illustration of Retail Sukuk and SBN investors who come from a variety of backgrounds and professions. (Shutterstock)

Bareksa.com – From June 30, 2023 at 09:00 WIB, the offer period for the ORI023 Government Retail Bonds (ORI) series will begin. On the other hand, Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has officially announced the revocation of the Covid-19 pandemic status, thus Indonesia will enter an endemic period. But what does the issuance of ORI023 have to do with revoking Covid-19 pandemic status?

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Wednesday (21/06/2023), at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, announced the revocation of pandemic status, in accordance with the revocation of status public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) for Covid-19 performed by the World Health Organization or WHO.

President Jokowi said this decision was also taken by the government considering the daily number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country which is close to zero. Entering this endemic period, as reported by the Cabinet Secretariat website, the Head of State reminded the population to remain cautious and to continue to adopt healthy and clean lifestyles.

In addition, the president hopes that this dismissal decision can increase the economic dynamism of the country. “Of course, with this decision, the government hopes that the national economy will get better and improve the quality of the socio-economic life of the people,” the president said.

Use of funds ORI023

Going back to the issuance of ORI023 and its relationship to the revocation of pandemic status, it comes down to what the proceeds from the sale of ORI023 are used for. The government, through the Ministry of Finance, explained this to ORI023’s distribution partners, including Bareksa.

In matterkick-off meetingLast week’s ORI023 stated that all funds raised through the issuance of ORI023, both ORI023T3 and ORI023T6, have been used to meet State Revenue and Expenditure Budget funding targets. (APBN) 2023 and their amendments (as applicable).

Previously, in the ORI022 series, the government declared that all funds obtained through the issuance of ORI022 were used to achieve the financing target of the 2022 state budget and its changes, including the recovery of the impact of the Covid 19 pandemic.

Source: Ministry of Finance

Fitur ORI023-T3 and ORI023-T6

It’s not just about the use of funds, there are innovations in the features of ORI023 that are different from the previous series, especially regarding the choice of two timeframes in one offer. Unlike ORI001 to ORI022, in ORI023 the government will issue it in 2 different durations or periods, namely ORI023T3 or ORI with a duration of 3 years and ORI023T6 or ORI with a duration of 6 years.

The director of DJPPR Government Bonds, Ministry of Finance, Deni Ridwan, explained that the presence of these two tenors offers a variety of choices to the investment community. ORI023 is the fourth series of government retail securities (SBNs) of the seven series issued this year.

Read also Finance Ministry SUN Director Deni Ridwan: No more quota wars, who orders ORI023 the first he gets

Source: Ministry of Finance

The nominal unit value of the ORI023T3 and ORI023T6 is the same as that of the previous ORIs, namely 1 million IDR with a minimum order of 1 million IDR. Meanwhile, the value or maximum limit for ordering allowances per individual on ORI023, because the government issues it in two investment terms, is different from the previous ORI series.

The maximum quota of orders per investor for a combination of 2 ORI023 tenors reaches IDR 15 billion. The details are for ORI023T3, the maximum order quota per investor is IDR 5 billion or 5,000 units and the maximum ORI023T6 order quota per investor is IDR 10 billion or 10,000 units.

Source: Ministry of Finance

