



Australian legend Ian Chappell has praised Pat Cummins as a smart leader, saying he wasn’t surprised at how the fast bowler led his side to victory in the inaugural Ashes 2023 Test. a sighting of former Pakistani captain Imran Khan, Chappell described Cummins as someone who understands bowling very well.

Amid buzz around Englands Bazball style of play, Australia used traditional methods to win the first Test of the 2023 Ashes five-match series at Edgbaston by two wickets. Cummins played a key role in the visitors’ triumph. He picked up four wickets in the second inning and contributed 38 and 44* with the bat.

Speaking to Wide World of Sports, Chappell responded to critics who had questioned Cummins’ appointment as Test captain because he is a fast bowler. The former Australia captain said:

“Anyone who wondered how good Cummins would be as a captain because he was a pace setter obviously hadn’t researched his Test career very well. I think where he’s smart is that he showed he would attack when he thinks it’s right, and obviously I thought it was right in that last partnership, and it turned out to be the winning move.” (Captain Pakistani World Cup winner) Imran Khan said that to be a good captain, you have to understand bowling. Now, who will understand a bowler better than a very good bowler? It was no surprise to me at all that Cummins was a good captain,” added the former player. 2011 2023

Pat Cummins has won winning runs in Australia’s last two successful chases of over 250 #Ashes

After Australia conceded a slim seven run lead in the first set at Edgbaston, Cummins claimed 4063 in the second set as England were knocked out for 273. In their pursuit of 281 the Australians were eight for 227 , but their captain kept his cool. bring visitors home.

In attacking he forced England on the back foot – Chappell on Cummins

Reflecting on the Australian captains’ batting efforts in the first Ashes 2023 Test, Chappell observed that the right-hander paced his innings very well, putting England under pressure. The Australian great explained:

“That’s where Cummins stood out. It probably swayed the game in Australia’s favour, and I think in attacking he forced England on the back foot, and they extended the field , and Australia was able to capitalize.” field in Test cricket, you put the odds in your favor. I thought it was a brave decision, but it was the one that turned the game upside down,” Chappell concluded.

The second test in the Ashes 2023 series begins at Lords in London on June 28.

