Why is Biden offering a state visit to India’s right-wing Prime Minister Modi?

WASHINGTON Indian democracy is at a weak point. The US government has accused India of engaging in serious human rights violations.

And yet, on Thursday, the American president is hosting a sumptuous state dinner with the Indian Prime Minister.

For a politician who has made strengthening democracy a central theme of his administration, President Joe Bidens’ courtship of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscores the tension between his campaign principles and the realities of being president.

The Bidens administration has accused the Indian government of participating in unlawful and arbitrary killings, restricting freedom of expression and allowing violence against religious, racial and ethnic minorities.

Democracy-hunting organizations have downgraded India. Freedom House now only reviews it partially for free.

It is very inconvenient, even embarrassing, to have the rhetorical emphasis on democracy for foreign policy, while at the same time that critical partner is seen as backward, said Irfan Nooruddin, professor of Indian politics at Georgetown Universities School of Foreign Service.

Modi lobbies for human rights

Progressive Representative Rashida Tlaib said she would boycott Modis’ speech to Congress during his visit over his long history of human rights abuses, undemocratic actions, targeting Muslims and religious minorities and censorship of journalists. She described conduct in a tweet as unacceptable.

It’s shameful that Modi was given a platform in our country’s capital, said Tlaib, D-Mich.

Democratic Representatives Cori Bush of Missouri and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York are also protest the event.

The White House said Biden will raise human rights issues with Modi when they speak privately. A spokesperson pointed out that this is a subject that Biden brings up regularly.

To be sure, human rights are of concern to the United States, and it is a fundamental part of President Biden’s foreign policy, said White House National Security Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby.

A group of more than 70 lawmakers asked Biden in a letter on Tuesday to discuss the full range of issues facing the two nations during the visit. They noted that independent and credible reports reflected troubling signs in India and told him that friends could and should discuss their differences honestly and candidly.

We think it’s important that we have a strong relationship between India and the United States, whoever the Indian prime minister is, but we also think it’s important for the president to raise these human rights issues. rights and makes it clear that the institutions of democracy free press, freedom of religion, a free judiciary, an independent judiciary, these are all things that guarantee a democracy, said Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat born in India, in an interview. And without democracy, it will be much more difficult for the United States and India to have a strong, long-term relationship.

Discrimination, harassment and erosion of trust

Trust in the Indian justice system is also eroding. Earlier this year, a court convicted one of Modis’ main political opponents, Rahul Gandhi, of defamation for denigrate the surname “Modi” in a case considered highly political.

If the conviction stands, Gandhi, who highlighted India’s struggles with democracy during a recent trip to the United States, will be expelled to compete in India national elections next year.

Modi and his political party have increasingly used government institutions to target political opponents. Discriminatory policies against the Muslim population and harassment of journalists and government critics have increased dramatically under Modi, said Freedom House President Michael Abramowitz.

So it’s still a democracy, as they say. Its electoral system prospers. But it’s those other policies that Freedom House is concerned about, Abramowitz said.

Modi has not answered questions at a press conference since becoming prime minister. But the White House said he and Biden would speak to the media on Thursday.

Rep. Ro Khanna, a Democratic congressman who co-chairs the congressional caucus on India and American Indians, said the United States should be outspoken on issues of press freedom and human rights. male.

But the congressman, who said he planned to attend the state dinner, argued that the imperfections of democracy should not prevent the alliance of democracies.

Ukraine on the menu

India refused to denounce Russia’s war on Ukraine and continued to buy Russian oil amid the conflict.

The United States has been unable to exert significant pressure on India to join the United States and its allies in its efforts to cripple the Russian economy. And the Modis government sees itself as having a lot of leverage in the relationship, Nooruddin said, because of the Biden administration’s focus on maintaining positive relations with the nation which he hopes can serve as a counterweight. to China.

War will be on the US agenda at the meeting, the White House says, but the conversation is expected to focus on the importance of territorial sovereignty and the humanitarian aid that India has provided to Ukraine.

We haven’t done that since this war started, nor are we going to start bullying or arm-twisting other nations about how they view this war in Ukraine, Kirby told reporters. Tuesday.

One of the ways Biden could indirectly create further separation between Russia and India is to speed up US approvals of defense equipment for India, said Richard Rossow, senior fellow at the Center for Strategic Studies. and international.

It won’t be anything dramatic. The tilt that has happened over the years, where India is moving away from Russia as the main arms supplier, I think is going to accelerate, he said. But you’re not going to have a cold hard stop, and I don’t think this trip is going to trigger that.

Emerging Superpower

Biden has sought to deepen the US security partnership with India through a group known as Quad. This is part of his administration’s efforts to counter China’s global influence.

With a population of nearly 1.4 billion, India will soon be the world’s third largest economy, behind China and the United States.

Rossow said India’s growing economy and competition between the United States and China are central to Bidens’ decision to roll out the red carpet for Modi, who attended a big rally in texas with former President Donald Trump during a previous visit to the United States

Modi organized a reciprocal rally for Trump in 2020 when the former president visited India. He is expected to host Biden in September at the Group of 20 summit. The two leaders also met a month ago in Japan.

You’re not going to see the great theater that I think you’ve seen with the Trump administration, Rossow said. So maybe not the warmth and emphasis that you saw in the previous administration, but regular engagement.