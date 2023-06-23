On the way to Bali? No more visa-free travel to Indonesia for Australians





Get ready to set aside some extra for your next trip to Bali… Indonesia has announced that it will officially end visa-free travel to the province for all countries except ASEAN. Like many countries, Indonesia suspended visa-free travel during the COVID-19 pandemic – including to the tourist hotspot of Bali – but recently said it would not reinstate the initiative. Instead, the Indonesian government has declared that only citizens of ASEAN (South East Asian) countries will be able to enter the country freely. So what should Australian travelers do now? Australians will now have to pay Rp500,000 (just over AU$49) on arrival for a 30-day visa. Alternatively, they can apply online for an eVisa through Indonesian Immigration. In this case, visitors pay a small processing fee and complete an online application 48 hours before arriving in Bali. For more information on Indonesian visas, CLICK HERE. A Balinese beach Why change the rules now? Indonesian President Joko Widodo will visit Australia next month. When he was last here in 2020, he called on the Morrison government to ease travel restrictions on Indonesians entering the country. According The Australianwhile Australian tourists could then enter Indonesia without a visa for 30 days, Indonesians not only had to pay a non-refundable $140 application fee for an Australian tourist visa, but they also had to complete a 17-page survey. Indonesian Immigration Director General Silmy Karim said if a nation was willing to extend visa-free access to its citizens, Indonesia would consider reinstating the same privilege. If the visa-free policy is relaunched, it will have to be justified by revising these three criteria; a reciprocal aspect, benefits for Indonesia and security considerations, Karim said. What impact will this have on tourism? The pandemic has taught the Indonesian government that a visa-free system is not necessary to attract tourists, said the country’s tourism minister, Sandiaga Uno. Uno also denounced the bad behavior of foreigners in Indonesia and said the government was finalizing new visa rules to encourage quality tourist visits. There was no significant impact on tourism. To date, we have received 8.5 million foreign visits (this year), even without (visa-free) from these 159 countries, he said. We have not reactivated the visa-free regime. It will be replaced by a better policy. Meanwhile, in Bali’s ongoing saga against unruly (or potentially wicked) travelers, island authorities have begun issuing all visitors a new good conduct guide for tourists.

