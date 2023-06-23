Jokowi is expected to visit Tanzania at the end of this year





Jakarta – Foreign Minister (Menlu) Retno Marsudi said that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is due to travel to Tanzania later this year. This visit was a step to improve diplomatic relations between the two countries. “We also discussed preparations for President Joko Widodo’s visit to Tanzania later this year, and a possible visit by the Prime Minister of Tanzania to Indonesia,” Retno told a press conference for the inauguration of the Tanzanian Embassy, ​​Thursday (22/6/2023). However, Retno did not reveal in which month Jokowi plans to fly to Tanzania. He hopes that Jokowi’s visit will lead to good cooperation. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “Our hope is that this visit will lead to concrete and meaningful cooperation that will benefit our society,” he said. As we know, Foreign Minister (Menlu) Tanzannia Stergomena Lawrence Tax and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi inaugurated the office of the Embassy of Tanzania in Indonesia. Foreign Minister Retno hopes that relations between Indonesia and Tanzania will be closer. The inauguration ceremony of the Tanzanian Embassy was held in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta, on Thursday (22/6). Tanzania’s Ambassador to Indonesia, Machoca Moshe Tembele, was also present. After the reception, Foreign Minister Retno, Foreign Minister of Taxation and Ambassador Machoca Moshe Tembele inaugurated the office by opening a cloth containing a sign with the words “Embassy of Tanzania” written on it. In her statement, Foreign Minister Retno felt honored that Indonesia is the destination of Foreign Minister Tax’s overseas visit. Retno said Tanzania was the second largest trading partner in East Africa. “It is an honor for me to receive your first official visit to Indonesia. Tanzania is Indonesia’s second largest trading partner in East Africa. Tanzania’s decision to open an embassy in Jakarta reflects a commitment clear to further strengthen our relationship,” Retno said during the conference. Also watch the video “First in history, Tanzania led by a woman”:

[Gambas:Video 20detik]

