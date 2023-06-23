China officially reprimands US ambassador after Biden calls Xi a dictator, report says





Topline China issued an official rebuke to the US ambassador to Beijing after President Joe Biden called Chinese leader Xi Jinping a dictator, the the wall street journal reported Thursday, although Biden claimed his comments were of no consequence. US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns, center, shakes hands with US Secretary of State Antony … [+] Blinken, front right, during Blinken’s visit to China last week. (Leah Millis/Pool Photo via AP) Associated press Highlights Following the end of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken’s visit to China, the country has launched a petition, which is a formal complaint filed by one country against another, to the office of US Ambassador Nicholas Burns. , U.S. officials told the Log. It came after Biden called Xi a dictator at a press conference on Tuesday, saying the Chinese spy balloon incident in late January and early February was a great embarrassment to dictators, especially Xi, who has been president for a decade and is elected by the country’s Communist Party-dominated legislature rather than broad popular votes. China responded angrily, calling Bidens’ remark “extremely absurd and irresponsible.” Despite this strong rebuke from China, Biden says he doesn’t believe his comments hurt US-China relations, saying I expect to meet President Xi in the near future, and I don’t think not that it had any consequence, during a press conference. conference Thursday. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> key background US-China relations have become increasingly strained in recent months after some key incidents between the two world powers. In February, a suspected Chinese spy balloon was spotted over Montana and began traveling across the United States before being shot down by the military. China claimed the balloons entering US airspace were an accident and called Washington’s response absurd and hysterical. When Blinken visited China last week, a visit that was postponed during the spy balloon incident, Xi said he hoped the United States would adopt a rational and pragmatic attitude and work with them to stabilize and improve China-US relations. Biden has suggested he plans to follow Blinken in a meeting with Xi in the coming months. Chief Spokesperson Republican lawmakers have continued to blast Biden over claims that he is soft on China. The Republican National Committee released A declaration Tuesday, who said the president had a long history of praising China and ignoring the danger the Chinese Communist Party poses to US national security. The RNC cited comments from Bidens such as China is not our enemy, a rising China is a positive development for the United States, and the Chinese are not bad people. He also said Biden had caused confusion over US support for Taiwan and that his withdrawal from Afghanistan made the country appear weak in the eyes of Beijing. Biden allowed China to expand his influence, threaten American security, undermine the rules-based international order and commit human rights atrocities, the RNC continued. Further reading Biden plays down dictator’s remark after China reprimands US ambassador (The Wall Street Journal) China slams Biden for wildly absurd comments after calling Xi Jinping a dictator (Forbes)

