Visit of PM Modis to the United States | Activists call on Biden to publicly rebuke Modi for human rights





President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Photo credit: AP

Rights advocates in Washington demanded that President Joe Biden publicly denounce what they described as India’s deteriorating human rights record, saying the US approach of raising the issue privately with Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a failure. In a press briefing on Wednesday, activists and scholars also called for US congressional hearings on human rights in India under Prime Minister Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is carrying out a four-day visit to the United States. “We can’t ignore the facts on the ground… We can’t look the other way, and neither can the US government,” said Nadine Maenza, Global Fellow at the Wilson Center and president of International Religious Freedom (IRF). Secretariat. Also read: PM Modis’ visit to the US Day 2 | Updates Critics of the Modi government’s human rights record have cited less freedom of the press, restrictions on minority religious rights and other forms of discrimination and a rollback of democratic rights. The Indian Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Indian government rejects the criticism, saying its policies are aimed at the welfare of all communities and that it enforces the law equally. The White House may raise human rights concerns, but it said Biden would not “lect” Modi on the issue. “We know that this administration and Congress are well aware of the situation in India,” said Zaki Barzinji, who served in former President Barack Obama’s administration as White House liaison to religious minorities. “The scale of rights abuses in India has now reached such a volume that the issue needs to be raised publicly (by Biden),” said Angana Chatterji, a researcher at the University of California, Berkeley. The only two Muslim female members of the US Congress – Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib – separately said they would boycott Modi’s speech to Congress on Thursday, citing allegations of abuse against Indian dissidents and minorities, particularly Indians. Muslims. US Senator Bernie Sanders also said Modis’ aggressive Hindu nationalism had left little room for India’s religious minorities. Since Mr Modi took office in 2014, India has fallen from 140th place in the World Press Freedom Index to 161st this year, its lowest point, while still leading the the list of the most internet shutdowns in the world for five consecutive years. Critics also point to a 2019 citizenship law that the UN human rights office called “fundamentally discriminatory” by excluding Muslim migrants; anti-conversion legislation that challenged the constitutionally protected right to freedom of belief; and revoking the special status of Muslim-majority Kashmir in 2019. There has also been the demolition of Muslim-owned properties in the name of removing illegal construction; and a ban on wearing the hijab in Karnataka’s classrooms when the BJP was in power in that state.

