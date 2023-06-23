China reportedly reprimands US ambassador after Biden calls Xi a dictator | China





The Chinese government has reportedly reprimanded the US ambassador to China for President Joe Biden’s comments in which he called President Xi Jinping a dictator. Nicholas Burns received the diplomatic note hours after Biden made comments about Xi at a fundraiser in California, according the Wall Street Journal, citing three unnamed US officials. At Tuesday’s fundraiser, Biden said Xi was unaware of the alleged Chinese spy balloon that was shot down in US airspace in February, adding: It’s a big embarrassment for dictators. When they didn’t know what had happened. On Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said Biden’s wildly absurd comments seriously violated China’s political dignity and amounted to political provocation. But US officials who leaked news of Beijing’s reprimand of Burns noted that Chinese state media did not publicize the diplomatic note, known as the demarche, ostensibly to preserve the goodwill created by US Secretary of State Antony Blinkens’ visit to China. Bidens’ comments came a day after Blinken met Xi in a long-awaited meeting aimed at halting the downward spiral in US-China relations. Blinkens’ initial visit was scheduled for February but was canceled following the spy balloon incident. On Thursday, Biden sought to downplay the impact of his comments. I don’t think it had any real consequences, he told reporters. The idea of ​​choosing and avoiding saying what I think are the facts about the relationship with China is just not something I’m going to change much. Biden said he still expects to meet Xi in the near future and welcomed Blinkens’ visit to Beijing. Although Chinese state media largely ignored the comments, Chinese diplomats made it clear they were unhappy. Xie Feng, China’s ambassador to the United States, made serious representations and strong protests to senior White House officials on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Chinese embassy. A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington said: The US side’s defamation of the Chinese leader seriously contradicts basic facts, violates diplomatic etiquette, undermines China’s political dignity, goes to contrary to the commitments made by the American side and undermines mutual trust. . We urge the US side to immediately take serious measures to undo the negative impact and honor its own commitments. Otherwise, he will have to bear all the consequences. The US State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. With Reuters

