The phrase that ‘blew Donald Trump a joint’: Kirschner





Former President Donald Trump was fired up enough to ‘pop a joint’ after receiving the first batch of evidence used against him in the Mar-a-Lago documents case, former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner says .

According to a court filing released Wednesday, special counsel Jack Smith began providing Trump’s legal team with evidence used in the Justice Department’s investigation into the former president’s handling of classified documents since his departure. of the White House. Trump faces 37 federal charges.

The discovery order filed by the DOJ lists several pieces of evidence, including audio recordings or written statements of interviews Trump “conducted with non-governmental entities” with his “consent” that were obtained by the office. of Smith. The Justice Department also cites an audio recording made in July 2021 at Trump’s Bedminster Golf Club in New Jersey that was previewed in the indictment.

Former President Donald Trump delivers a speech outside the clubhouse at Trump National Golf Club on June 13, 2023 in Bedminster, New Jersey. Trump’s legal team recently received a discovery list of the evidence used against him in the federal classified documents case. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Other evidence listed in the discovery includes “grand jury testimony from witnesses who will testify for the government at the trial of this case.” Federal prosecutors did not provide the specific names of witnesses in Trump’s indictment, but often described the unnamed sources as “Trump employee 1” or “Trump attorney 1.” A reference to a member of the Trump family is also included in the indictment.

According to Kirschner, providing insight into the witnesses who testified against him “blew Donald Trump a joint” after reviewing the discovery order.

“It’s true, my friends,” Kirschner said during Thursday’s episode of his Justice Matters podcast. “Donald Trump now has the grand jury transcript so he can see for the first time who testified against him and what they told the grand jury about his criminal activity. Donald Trump.”

Kirschner went on to infer that the witnesses in question likely told Trump “everything he wanted to hear” while working closely with the former president, but did not say the same thing “when they been dragged before the grand jury”.

“They were sworn to tell the truth and if they lied they could be charged with perjury,” he noted.

“So who were all the people Jack Smith forced to testify before the grand jury about Donald Trump’s crimes?” Kirschner added. “Most of them were allies.”

According to the former prosecutor, receiving insight into the evidence used against him prompted Trump to “pop a joint” on social media, as Kirschner pointed out in a Truth Social post by the former president published Thursday morning.

“CONGRESS, PLEASE INVESTIGATE THE POLITICAL WITCH HUNTS AGAINST ME CURRENTLY INTRODUCED BY THE CORRUPTED DOJ AND FBI, WHICH ARE TOTALLY OUT OF CONTROL,” Trump wrote in all caps. “THIS CONTINUING SAGA IS RETRIBUTION AGAINST ME FOR WINNING AND, MOST IMPORTANTLY TO THEM, ELECTORAL INTERFERENCE REGARDING THE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION.”

Newsweek has already reached out to Trump’s campaign for comment on the DOJ’s discovery order.

“Sounds pretty confident,” Kirschner joked after reading the message aloud on his podcast. “Not a worry in the world.”

Trump has relied on Truth Social since it was banned from nearly all mainstream social media platforms following the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. The former president has repeatedly used the conservative platform to attack his political opponents and insist the investigations against him are part of a ‘witch hunt’.

