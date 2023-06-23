Politics
Turkey’s central bank is raising interest rates sharply. This could signal an economic recovery | KOLR
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) Turkey’s central bank raised interest rates on Thursday, signaling a shift to more conventional economic policies to counter soaring inflation following criticism that President Recep Tayyip’s approach Erdogans has made the cost of living crisis worse.
The bank raised its policy rate by 6.5 percentage points to 15%. The increase from the current 8.5% is the first since March 2021 but is below market expectations.
It is the first interest rate-setting meeting closely watched by banks since Erdogan appointed two internationally renowned officials to head the bank and the finance ministry. The rate hike signals the country is moving away from Erdogan’s unorthodox belief that lower interest rates fight inflation.
Mainstream economic theory says the exact opposite, and central banks around the world have been rapidly raising rates to combat consumer price spikes linked to the pandemic rebound and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. There were several hikes across Europe on Thursday, ranging from the Bank of England to the Swiss National Bank.
Erdogan, a self-proclaimed enemy of high borrowing costs, said he would accept his new finance minister’s policies, but also insisted his views had not changed. This led to questions about whether Turkey’s central bank could act independently.
A statement from the banks’ monetary policy committee said it had decided to begin the process of monetary tightening to set the course for disinflation as soon as possible.
Monetary tightening will be further stepped up as needed in a timely and gradual manner until a significant improvement in the inflation outlook is achieved, he said.
Hamish Kinnear, senior analyst at risk intelligence firm Verisk Maplecroft, said the increase from 8.5% to 15% marks a return to more orthodox monetary policy.
But that was below market expectations of a 17% to 20% rise, he said.
“It is a sign that the new governor is seeking to exercise caution to avoid a confrontation with President Erdogan,” Kinnear said in a note.
Under pressure from Erdogan, the central bank had cut its key rate from around 19% in 2021 to 8.5% earlier this year, despite inflation soaring to 85% last year.
Inflation fell to 39.5% last month, according to official figures, but independent research group ENAG says the real rate is 109%.
Economists say Erdogan’s unconventional belief has exacerbated economic turmoil, leading to currency and cost-of-living crises that have caused hardship for many households struggling to afford food, shelter and other necessities. Erdogan says his economic model prioritizes growth, exports and jobs.
Experts also say the central bank depleted its currency reserves as it tried to prop up the Turkish lira ahead of last month’s election. The currency has lost around 21% of its value against the dollar since the start of the year.
On Thursday, the lira weakened 3% against the dollar due to a weaker-than-expected rate hike.
Erdogan, who won a third term in a second round of elections on May 28, reappointed Mehmet Simsek as head of the economy. The former Merrill Lynch banker had previously served as Erdogan’s finance minister and deputy prime minister until 2018.
Simsek said shortly after his appointment that Turkey had no choice but to return to rational ground.
In another sign of a move towards more pragmatic policies, Erdogan this month appointed Hafize Gaye Erkan as Turkey’s first female central bank governor. A former co-chief executive of the now bankrupt San Francisco-based First Republic Bank, Erkan replaced Sahap Kavcioglu, who oversaw a series of rate cuts.
For now, Erdogan is happy to hand over economic policy decision-making power to Governor Erkan and new Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek so that Turkey can attract much-needed foreign investment,” he said. Kinnear, the analyst.
But if the likely impacts of orthodox policies, such as slowing economic growth due to rising interest rates, seem to threaten the president’s popularity, he could do an about-face and fire the new central bank governor, Kinnear said.
Erdogan had sacked three central bank governors who had resisted pressure to cut interest rates before appointing Kavcioglu in 2021. Naci Agbal, who succeeded Kavcioglu, was removed from office days after raising rates.
Can Selcuki, director of polling agency Turkiye Raporu and a former World Bank economist for Turkey, also said questions remain about whether the new officials would be able to stick to their preferred policy then. as the country heads towards local elections in March.
What needs to be done now is some form of tightening, and that’s an undesirable process for any incumbent before the election, he said.
On Tuesday the government raised the minimum wage by 34%, a move which critics say is aimed at mitigating the impact of inflation on households ahead of next year’s vote.
___
Wieting reported from Istanbul. AP videojournalist Mehmet Guzel contributed from Istanbul.
