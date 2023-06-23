Latest from Trump today: Trump asks for help from Congress as DoJ shares early evidence of classified documents





Trump grilled by Fox News anchor on all aides who turned on him

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis delivered to your inboxGet our free Inside Washington email

Former President Donald Trump called on Congress to investigate the multiple investigations into him at the local, state and federal levels in a series of posts on Truth Social.

Mr Trump released the messages early in the morning the day after the House Judiciary Committee heard testimony from former special counsel John Durham, who investigated the FBI’s probe into Trump campaign ties and Russia.

Congress will now hopefully address the ongoing witch hunts and ELECTORAL INTERFERENCE against me on perfectly legal boxes, he wrote.

Meanwhile, federal prosecutors have given the former presidents’ legal team access to much of the unclassified evidence against him, including multiple tapes of Mr. Trump made during interviews with him since the end of his presidency. .

Lawyers working under the supervision of Justice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith revealed the existence of the tapes in a court filing late Wednesday that detailed what had been turned over to Mr Trump’s lawyers so far as part of the legally mandated discovery process.

In other news, South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace has emerged as a possible running mate for the twice-indicted former president, according to some reports.

Key PointsView Latest Update 1687499100Trump calls on GOP lawmakers to help him evade federal charges

Former President Donald Trump called on Congress to investigate the multiple investigations into him at the local, state and federal levels in a series of posts on Truth Social.

Mr Trump released the messages early in the morning the day after the House Judiciary Committee heard testimony from former special counsel John Durham, who investigated the FBI’s probe into Trump campaign ties and Russia.

Eric Garcia has the story.

Oliver O’Connell23 June 2023 06:45

1687491906Boebert hits back at Greene after being called a little b****

Ms. Boebert told CNN, I’m not in college.

Oliver O’ConnellJune 23, 2023 4:45 a.m.

1687488306DeSantis wins support from 15 South Carolina lawmakers

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is rolling out endorsements from 15 South Carolina lawmakers, hoping their support for his Republican presidential campaign will help him make his case to voters in the South’s first primary state.

The endorsements, first shared with The Associated Press Thursday ahead of DeSantis’ North Augusta town hall, come from 11 state House members and four state senators from across the state, with a heavy focus in the conservative upstate of South Carolina. It’s a show of strength for DeSantis in a state that current Republican frontrunner Donald Trump won handily in the 2016 primary and where he has maintained his popularity.

Oliver O’Connell23 June 2023 03:45

1687484706Bret Baier fires back at Trump conspiracy theorist after Trump interview

One of Fox News’ star reporters found himself battling his own viewers after an appearance by former President Donald Trump on his show that many independent observers say was damaging the credibility of ex-presidents .

Bret Baier won compliments from his media colleagues this week for the baseless interview with the ex-president, which aired in two parts on Tuesday and Wednesday. But the reaction from fans of the twice indicted ex-presidents has been less enthusiastic.

Oliver O’ConnellJune 23, 2023, 2:45 a.m.

1687481106Georgia poll workers attacked by Trump cleared of false 2020 voter fraud allegations

workers falsely accused of participating in wild allegations of election fraud by Donald Trump, have been officially cleared.

Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea ArShaye Shaye Moss had their lives turned upside down by conspiracy theorists beholden to former presidents’ lies about the vote count at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Now the States Election Commission has dismissed its years-long investigation into the allegations, more than two years after Mr Trump falsely claimed that Ms Freeman and Ms Moss were part of a plot to rob him of the 2020 election .

Oliver O’Connell23 June 2023 01:45

1687477506In case that echoes Trumps, FBI analyst sentenced to four years over classified documents

A former FBI analyst has been sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty of illegally possessing classified documents in a case that bears similarities to the legal battle fought by former President Donald Trump.

Kendra Kingsbury, 50, worked as an analyst for the FBI for 12 years and held a top secret security clearance when she was accused of taking classified documents from the secure workspace and storing them in his home in Kansas City.

Oliver O’Connell23 June 2023 00:45

1687473906Awkward: Fox host tells Trump his plan to execute drug offenders would include people he pardoned

Eh? Mr. Trump said after a pause.

Alex Woodward has the story.

Oliver O’ConnellJune 22, 2023 11:45 PM

1687471206Kari Lake couch surfing like a tramp at Mar-a-Lago, says ex-Trump lawyer

As far-right congresswomen Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene turn on DC, another feud within the MAGA sphere has escalated, with former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis claiming the candidate for Arizona Governor Kari Lake is surfing on the couch at Mar-a-Lac.

Craig Graziosi has the whole story.

Oliver O’Connell22 June 2023 23:00

1687470306ICYMI: Lawyers clash in John Eastman case

A lawyer representing attorney John Eastman, the architect of a legal strategy to keep former President Donald Trump in power after the 2020 election, shed light on Wednesday on the legal debates surrounding the counting of electoral votes in a defending Eastman’s advice to the former president who might get it. removed.

Eastman, a former law school dean, is facing 11 disciplinary charges before the California State Bar over his development of a questionable legal strategy to interfere with the then-Vice President, Mike Pence, with certification of victory from President Joe Bidens.

Prosecutors portrayed Eastman as a rogue lawyer and Trump enabler who fabricated baseless theory and made bogus allegations of fraud in hopes of overturning election results.

Oliver O’ConnellJune 22, 2023 10:45 PM

1687469406Why are Republican lawmakers accusing Joe Biden and Hunter Biden of corruption?

The mounting legal danger facing former President Donald Trump and news of the Justice Department’s plea deal with President Joe Bidens, Jr. Hunter, has led Republicans in Congress to increasingly press charges. more far-fetched against the 46th president and his family, even as evidence of support for their claims continues to be lacking.

Andrew Feinberg explains what’s going on.

Oliver O’Connell22 June 2023 22:30

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/donald-trump-classified-documents-latest-news-today-b2362775.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos