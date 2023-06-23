Country holds FIVE-DAY weekend to boost economy after pandemic puts ‘spending on the brakes’





A COUNTRY has implemented an incredible five-day weekend to revive the economy after the pandemic but a “spending brake”. Indonesia has announced plans to encourage people to go out and spend their money. 1 Indonesians are set to enjoy a five-day weekend next week Credit: Getty The country’s government said its decision to extend the weekend for another three days was aimed at boosting the economy with tourism and travel. But there’s a catch – because the plan will only be in action for a week. Indonesian President Joko Widodo has declared Wednesday and Friday next week a holiday – while Indonesians will also enjoy a day off Thursday to celebrate the Eid al-Adha holiday. That means lucky audiences can enjoy an extra five-day long weekend next week, leaving the rest of the world green with envy. Additional vacation days apply to all civil servants in the country, but Bloomberg reported that private companies are likely to follow suit. The Indonesian stock exchange will also be closed for five days. “The holiday break should encourage the economy, especially in local regions and tourist areas, to get better,” Widodo said on Wednesday. “Because we saw it could be extended, so that’s what we decided.” But this is not the first time that President Widodo has encouraged the country to spend his money in an attempt to boost the country’s economy. In February, Widodo asked Indonesians to save less money in order to spend more on shopping, concerts and sporting events to boost economic growth. He had ordered local authorities to approve permits for concerts and sporting events as soon as the government lifted the Covid-19 restrictions that were in place at the time. But the country’s economy continued to struggle after the pandemic, regardless of Widodo’s tactics. Indonesia continues to suffer from high prices and increasingly slow job creation. The president also revealed that there was about $39.5 billion sitting in savings accounts right now because Indonesians “hit the breaks” on post-pandemic spending. It comes after figures revealed drunken Britons helped boost Britain’s economy by 0.2%. The UK economy shrank 0.3% in March. And in the three months to April, the economy edged up 0.1%.

