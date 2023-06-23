Pakistani media has a problem with Imran Khan. You can’t even name it





New Delhi: Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir literally cannot say Imran Khan’s name on Pakistani television, and neither can anyone else. If they do, he is removed from the show.

In an op-ed he wrote for The Guardian earlier this week, Mir said the Pakistani military and former prime minister Imran Khan “are to blame for trying to gag critics”.

In the article, titled ‘I literally can’t say Imran Khan’s name on Pakistani TV, this madness must stop’, Mir said upfront that he was not a ‘big fan’ of the leader. Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). and has “long criticized” Imran Khan for his politics and views. But at the same time, he denounces censorship.

I cannot support Imran Khan’s censorship because I opposed the same censorship of Nawaz Sharif when Khan was in power, Mir wrote.

He fears that such restrictions will damage the credibility of Pakistani media.

I try to protect my integrity and that of the independent media in the face of censorship, he told The Print.

The current regime may want to remove Khan from electoral politics, but it cannot rid his name of the Pakistani discourse, he explained in The Guardian column. He added that the army was not fighting against Khan but rather against the very idea of ​​a democratic Pakistan and called for an end to this habit of censorship.

De facto ban

Mir, whose primetime show Capital Talk on Geo News is one of Pakistan’s most-watched news shows, wrote that a “de facto ban” is in place for any references to Khan, who was ousted from power in April 2022.

According to him, this ban on any mention or image of Khan on Pakistani television channels or electronic media is the “result of a series of directives issued by the media regulator” a reference to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA ), which was established by an ordinance of the Federal Government of Pakistan in 2002.

PEMRA should not be dictated by the government. He is no longer independent; it is used to twist independent media, Mir told ThePrint by phone Thursday.

2002 was also the year in which Pakistan experienced a media explosion following the end of the state monopoly on broadcasting. Currently, the country has about 100 television channels and more than 200 radio stations that cater to its 23 million citizens.

Mir also said he was no longer allowed to conduct a live TV chat. The proceedings are recorded and if a panelist mentions Imran Khan or his party, that part of the recording is not played.

This is consistent with the assessment of the Pakistani media by Reporters Without Borders (RSF). It ranked the country 150th out of 180 countries in its 2023 World Press Freedom Index, “Pakistan’s media regulators are directly controlled by the government and consistently put the defense of executive government ahead of the public’s right to freedom.” ‘information”.

RSF also added that the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), which was passed in 2016, is “used more to restrict freedom of expression online than to crack down on online crime”.

Follow the Constitution

The ban on any reference to Imran Khan was put in place without any written order. The media was simply ordered not to broadcast statements from those directly or indirectly involved in the May 9 violence that preceded Imran Khan’s arrest, he said.

When such a gag order was passed in March 2023, Imran challenged it in the Lahore High Court, which later overturned the order.

Mir added that the media regulator in Pakistan is headed by a person who has been granted several extensions beyond the end of his official tenure and whose integrity is in question.

The gag over Khan’s mention is only part of a larger problem facing the Pakistani media. The disappearance of two journalists worries everyone. For Mir, the solution is simply to apply the Constitution.

In the Constitution of Pakistan, Article 10 contains a fair trial clause that anyone arrested by security forces must be brought before a court within 24 hours of arrest. The government and the judiciary do not enforce the Constitution, he said.

He added that his fellow journalists thanked him for writing the column. But people in current and previous regimes are not happy, he said.

(Edited by Theres Sudeep)

