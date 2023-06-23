Politics
PM Modi in the US: Find out more about the Patel red wine that will be served at the White House State Dinner
Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ state dinner at the White House on June 22 has become the talk of the town. Earlier Wednesday, US First Lady Jill Biden said she had asked chef Nina Curtis to work with White House staff to create a superb vegetarian menu for PM Modi, who is a devout vegetarian.
On the menu, lemon-dill yogurt sauce, crispy millet pancakes, summer squash, marinated millet salad and grilled corn kernels, compressed watermelon, tangy avocado sauce, stuffed portobello mushrooms, creamy saffron-infused risotto, strawberries infused with rose and cardamom.
In addition to the millet-based menu, Stone Tower Chardonnay ‘Kristi’ 2021, Patel Red Blend 2019 and Domaine Carneros Brut Rose will be served to diners.
PATEL Red Blend 2019 comes from a Napa Valley winery owned by Raj Patel, who came to the United States from Gujarat. This wine, which is a fine blend of Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon, sells for $75 a bottle, according to the winery’s website.
Patel moved from India to Northern California in the 1970s. After completing his studies in biochemistry at UC Davis, Patel branched out into wine production after an internship at Robert Mondavi Winery.
He got into winemaking in the 2000s. PATEL Wines’ first release was 100 cases of a 2007 Cabernet Sauvignon. Robert Parker of The Wine Advocate reviewed the wine, giving it a score of 95, and The Wine Advocate rated the following vintages at 94 or higher.
After years of research and relationships with producers, Patel was able to add limited production wines to the brand, including a Coombsville Cabernet Sauvignon, an Atlas Peak Malbec and a Rutherford Sauvignon Blanc. His cellar currently produces around 1,000 cases and sells out every year.
Reviewing the wine produced by Patel, US-based editor and wine enthusiast Virginie Boone said: The wine combines Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot into a seamless whole, still tightly wound in tannins and encased in refined oak.
Modis State Dinner
White House Executive Chef Cristeta Comerford and guest chef Nina Curtis present dishes from the menu during a media preview ahead of Thursday’s State Dinner.
California chef Curtis was quoted by PTI as saying, “It’s truly a pleasure to be able to work with the First Lady and help bring her culinary vision to life…we’ve curated a menu that truly showcases the best in American cuisine, then seasoned with Indian elements and flavors,” she said.
“We are also very happy that India is leading the efforts to celebrate the International Year of Millets. We have incorporated pickled millets in our menu and elements of Indian cuisine throughout the menu,” the chef said.
Here’s what guests will dine on:
First course
Salad with marinated millet and grilled corn kernels
compressed watermelon
Avocado hot sauce
Main course
Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms
Creamy saffron risotto
On demand
Roast sea bass with sumac
Lemon Dill Yogurt Sauce
Crispy millet pancakes
Summer squash
The state dinner will also feature performances by Grammy Award winner Joshua Bell and Penn Masala, a South Asian acapella group from the University of Pennsylvania.
Penn Masala has performed around the world, including at the Indian International Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, as well as in the Hollywood feature film and soundtrack of Pitch Perfect 2, which received an American Music Award for Best Soundtrack in 2015. The United States Marine Band Chamber Orchestra will also perform.
Additionally, the dinner decor will feature elements of American and South American cultures, including images of the peacock, bald eagle, and Indian and American national birds, respectively. The color palette, comprised of blues, greens and saffron, pays homage to the Indian flag as well as First Lady Jill Biden’s favorite colors.
“The inspiration for our design really started with the peacock, India’s national bird. From invitations to pavilion programs, we wanted to evoke that breathtaking feeling as it stretches its tail, revealing its colorful beauty. , his majesty and his strength,” White House Social Secretary Carlos Elizondo said.
(With agency contributions)
Also read: PM Modis’ US visit: Biden administration may ease visas for skilled Indian workers
Also read: PM Modi to meet Apple’s Tim Cook, Google’s Sundar Pichai, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and other tech CEOs: Report
