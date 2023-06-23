Panda Nababan reveals a secret: Jokowi will not be doubled because he has been preparing rewards for a long time





Suara.com – Senior PDI Perjuangan politician Panda Nababan is absolutely certain that President Joko Widodo or Jokowi will not be confused with Ganjar Pranowo. He thinks Jokowi’s heart will always be on Ganjar’s side. Panda gave one of the main reasons why he was sure. Panda admitted that Jokowi prepared for Ganjar’s nomination in advance. In fact, Panda is one of the “conspirators” who, along with Jokowi, groomed Ganjar to become RI 1. “It means that what I believe is not a millimeter Jokowi is not pro Ganjar. Because Ganjar is his product, in the sense of the word, there is a party, there is a Mega product”, has said Panda at Setiabudi One, Kuningan, South Jakarta on Thursday (6/22/2023). “Because myself and Mr. Jokowi in 2021, I quote without quotes, plotted how to let Ganjar go forward. I reveal this secret now,” Panda said. Also Read: Panda Nababan Predicts Megawati Won’t Announce Ganjar Vice Presidential Candidate During Bung Karno Month Commemoration Panda emphasized once again that it is believed that Jokowi will not betray his choice of Ganjar. “So based on this belief, I’m absolutely sure that Jokowi is not a traitor, has no double-mindedness,” Panda said. According to Panda, if currently Jokowi is considered close to presidential candidates and cawapres besides Ganjar, it is only Jokowi’s good attitude towards everyone. “But if, for example, he wants to give his heart, what is his name, he also does good, that’s fine. But not as extreme as that,” Panda said. Read also: By joining the PDIP, General Andika Perkasa is promoted to vice-president Ganjar Pramono’s running mate?

