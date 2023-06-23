Sky is not the limit for India-US partnership, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

India and the United States upgraded their strategic partnership by a few crucial notches on the second day of Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ state visit to Washington, DC, with the signing of agreements spanning defense mega-deals, semiconductors, critical minerals, cooperation in critical and emerging technologies. , artificial intelligence, quantum computing, telecommunications and space cooperation on Thursday.

The United States may introduce renewable H-1B visas in the country and will open consulates in Bangalore and Ahmedabad, while India will establish a mission in Seattle.

In response to a question on human rights in India at the joint press conference after their delegation-level talks, US President Joe Biden said: Prime Minister (Modi) and I had a good discussion of democratic values. There is immense respect for each other because we are democracies. It is a democratic character common to our two countries, our diversity, our culture and an open and tolerant debate. We believe in the dignity of every citizen.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said government benefits reach all citizens without any discrimination in India. Democracy is in our DNA, and we live it… There is no discrimination based on caste, religion or region, he said. In an interview with a private US channel, former US President Barack Obama said India could start to separate if the government does not protect minority rights. Biden said bilateral trade had doubled over the past decade to more than $191 billion, supporting tens of thousands of good jobs in India and the United States.

In addition, the US President said that one million American jobs in 44 states would be supported by the purchase of more than 200 American-made Boeing aircraft by Air India.

With this visit, Indian companies are announcing more than $2 billion in new investment in manufacturing and solar energy in Colorado, steel in Ohio, fiber optics in South Carolina and much more, proving that manufacturing in America is back, Biden said.

Modi said India had decided to end all pending trade issues with the United States and called the transfer of technology to manufacture fighter jet engines in India a landmark deal. He said India’s decision to join the Artemis Accord proved that even the sky was not the limit for India-US relations.

Biden said the United States would place an Indian in space in 2024.

Regarding the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, Biden said: Today, we also spoke about our joint efforts to mitigate the humanitarian tragedies unleashed by Russia’s brutal war in Ukraine and to uphold the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter. on sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In form and substance, the prime minister’s visit rivaled any undertaken by his predecessors, officials said. US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill welcomed him to an intimate dinner on Wednesday at the White House. On Thursday, Modi attended a colorful arrival ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, which included a 21-gun salute, attended by 7,000 guests, one-on-one talks with Biden, then bilateral talks at the the Delegation.

At the start of his talks with the US President, Modi said: India and the US walk side by side from the depths of the ocean to the heights of the sky, from ancient culture to artificial intelligence, adding that the Biden’s commitment to their bond has inspired his country to take bold and bold action.

As the United States attempts to dissuade India from relying on Russia for its military equipment needs, imploring it to take an unambiguous stance on the Ukraine conflict and play a more powerful role as a strategic counterweight to China, Biden described the India-US relationship as one of the most defining relationships of the 21st century.

With your cooperation, we have strengthened the Quad for a free, open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Decades from now, people will look back and say the Quad bent the arc of history for global good, Biden said.

The US president said the two countries were working together to eradicate poverty, expand access to health care, fight climate change and tackle food and energy insecurity sparked by Russia’s war on Ukraine. He said the exchange of critical and emerging technologies will be the mainstay of the next-generation India-US partnership, which comes at a unique inflection point in global affairs. The US President stressed that the two countries could show the greatness of democratic values ​​with their example and their commitment to equal rights, freedom of expression, plurality, diversity of people, tolerance and opportunities for all.

Modi said a new world order was taking shape after Covid, and the strong strategic partnership between India and the United States was committed to global good, peace, stability and prosperity. The prime minister said the United States and India were based on democratic values ​​and both countries were proud of their diversity, echoing Biden that both countries’ constitutions began with the three words We the People.

Modi said it was the first time the doors of the White House had been opened to American Indians in such large numbers and thanked the Bidens for the grand welcoming ceremony at the White House, which was an honor and a blessing. pride for India’s 1.4 billion people.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister took part in the Skilling For Future event, organized by the National Science Foundation (NSF), where he said that for India and the United States, it is important to ensure a pipeline of talent. to maintain the growth momentum.

The United States has the best educational institutions and cutting-edge technology in the world, while India is the world’s biggest yuva (youth) factory, Modi said.

Later in the day, the prime minister was due to address a joint session of Congress, joining a shortlist of world leaders to have addressed it more than once.