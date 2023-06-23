Jury walks out of trial of gunman charged with murder of police sergeant





A jury has retired to consider its verdict on a gunman charged with the murder of a Metropolitan Police sergeant using an antique revolver smuggled into a south London detention

Lawyers for Louis De Zoysa, who claims he had no intention of shooting Sergeant Matt Ratana, argued the 25-year-old had a partial defense of reduced liability due to a seizure of autism.

Jurors at Northampton Crown Court have been told Sergeant Ratana, 54, died of a chest wound after being hit by two bullets at Croydons Windmill Road detention block in the early hours of September 25 2020.

Sgt Matt Ratana (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Addressing the jury ahead of his retirement on Thursday, defending Imran Khan KC asked his members to review the evidence by putting himself in De Zoysas’ shoes.

Don’t see it from your perspective as neurotypical individuals… but from his, Mr Khan said.

The defense attorney said of the CCTV footage of the fatal shooting: This is all beyond comprehension, you might think.

Suddenly, without the slightest trace of provocation, the shot was fired.

The thought might go through your head: what just happened and why did it happen?

What it shows is a young man completely out of control, out of his mind.

Everything else just doesn’t make sense. Louis was someone who was falling apart.

The alternative to the scenario suggested by the defences, Mr Khan said, was the proposition that a young man with autism, surrounded by three police officers in a cell, intended to commit murder in the middle of the night.

If he intended to kill, how was he going to escape? It just doesn’t make sense, Mr Khan said.

Before the jury retired at 2:02 p.m., Judge Johnson urged the panel of seven men and five women not to feel pressured to reach a verdict.

The jury was then sent home until Friday, when it will resume deliberations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jerseyeveningpost.com/morenews/uknews/2023/06/22/jury-goes-out-in-trial-of-gunman-accused-of-murdering-police-custody-sergeant/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos