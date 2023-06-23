Trump’s mood changed to ‘calm’, ‘a bit sour’





What difference does a day make?

While Donald Trump was obsessed, inflamed and outraged after Hunter Biden received a slap on the wrist after being charged with tax and firearms offenses, insiders told us yesterday that the mood had changed in the candidates’ inner sanctum.

Said an insider who knew the former president who spent time at his golf club in Bedminster, NJ, It’s so quiet there… The vibe has been a little sour lately.

Trump is facing his own legal setbacks for allegedly moving classified White House documents to his home in Palm Beach, Florida.

The supposedly calm and sour midfield would be a far cry from Trump’s levels on Tuesday when news broke that Biden had landed a love plea deal to avoid jail time.

Several sources then told us that the former president was obsessed with Biden.

Trump posted on his own social media platform: Wow! Biden’s corrupt DOJ just eliminated hundreds of years of criminal liability by giving Hunter Biden a simple ticket. Our system is BROKEN!

A source added to Page Six this week, The punch just made Trump very mad…He truly believes there is a two tier justice system and he is being unfairly targeted.

A source says things have calmed down inside Donald Trump’s camp. Getty Images Trump was ‘set’ on Hunter Biden’s plea deal earlier in the week. Getty Images

The source added: “He was talking to [Speaker] Kevin McCarthy on the House advancing an investigation into Hunter and Joe Biden.

Another source told us that Trump was upset about Hunter Biden’s plea deal.

Trump has publicly fired his donors and raised funds, while behind the scenes he’s plotting rallies and even making a “secret” list of vice-presidential possibilities, we hear.

Trump was hit with 37 charges out of seven charges in his classified documents case. He denied any wrongdoing. The Washington Post via Getty Images

Trump loyalists have united since March, when he was indicted in a separate case in New York for paying silent money to Stormy Daniels.

Sources tell us that the presidential candidate was shaken and angry about the matter. Kari Lake, who lost her bid for Arizona governor last year and is reportedly looking to join the Trumps ticket, tweeted an AI image of Trump laughing at news of the indictment, adding the caption Mood.

Trump has denied the charges against him.

