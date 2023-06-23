Biden sticks to calling Xi a ‘dictator’ after comment angers China





President Biden has doubled down on his accusation that China is ruled by a dictatorship. Biden was asked about his use of the term “dictator” on Thursday during a question period with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. When asked if calling Chinese President Xi Jinping a dictator complicates U.S. relations with the People’s Republic of China, Biden said, “The answer to your [question] is no.” CHINA STRIKES BACK AT BIDEN FOR CALLING PRESIDENT XI JINPING A DICTATOR: ‘EXTREMELY ABSURD AND IRRESPONSIBLE’ “When we talk to our allies and partners around the world, including India, we leave it to my choice and avoid saying what I think are the facts about the relationship with India, with the China, just isn’t something I’m going to change much,” Biden said. The president went on to say that the United States and China continue to enjoy good relations, citing US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to the country last week. “I believe that and I’ve been saying this for some time, that the hysteria about the relationship with China is collapsing and moving, etc., etc. We had an incident that caused confusion, could we say,” Biden said. “But Secretary Blinken had a great trip to China. I expect to meet President Xi in the near future. And I don’t think it had any real consequences.” BLINKEN SAYS WE ‘DO NOT SUPPORT TAIWAN INDEPENDENCE’ DURING CHINA VISIT At a fundraiser in California on Tuesday night, Biden said Xi was embarrassed after the US Air Force shot down the Chinese spy balloon. “The reason Xi Jinping was very upset when I shot down this balloon with two cars full of spy equipment is that he didn’t know he was there,” the president said. “It’s a great embarrassment for dictators when they don’t know what happened.” China responded to Biden’s comments on Wednesday, criticizing the remark as “extremely absurd and irresponsible.” CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “The American remarks are extremely absurd and irresponsible. It is a blatant political provocation,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning reacted on Wednesday during a daily briefing. “China expresses strong dissatisfaction and strong opposition.” Fox News’ Lawrence Richard contributed to this report.

