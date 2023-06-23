Indian Modi meets the press at the White House and answers rare questions

WASHINGTON (AP) Narendra Modi did something very unusual Thursday at the White House he answered questions from reporters.

It is a rare event for the Indian Prime Minister who avoids unforeseen moments and has presided over a steady decline in press freedom in his country.

The press conference was more limited than what US presidents usually hold with foreign leaders, but even that was not easy to organize with Modi. Indian officials only agreed to the event the day before, according to a person familiar with the matter who requested anonymity to discuss the sensitive negotiations.

Administration officials told Modis advisers that answering questions from the media was an integral part of conducting state visits to the White House, the person said.

An Indian journalist asked about the fight against climate change, and an American journalist pressed Modi on human rights, a particularly sensitive subject as the United States seeks to approach India as a bulwark. against China’s influence in the region.

Modi defended India saying that democracy runs through our veins and insisting that there is absolutely no room for discrimination.

Although Modi, who is 72, has given sporadic interviews since becoming India’s leader nine years ago, he has never held a solo press conference. Sometimes when asked questions, the hell defers to others on stage with him.

Modi also tends to keep journalists at bay when traveling abroad, such as last year in Germany. when the two countries announced a clean energy agreement.

The Indian delegation then insisted that no press conference be held, according to a German official, who spoke only on condition of anonymity.

However, Modi relaxed a bit in the company of his American counterparts.

Eight years ago when President Barack Obama visited India, Modi answered questions from two reporters, including one from the Associated Press.

Modi is active on social media where hundreds of millions of people follow him, hosts a monthly radio show where he connects directly with listeners and often gives great speeches. He uses these platforms to shine a light on government programs, inaugurate infrastructure projects, and express condolences when an accident or tragedy occurs.

But Modi has often remained silent about polarizing incidents, including when religious minorities have been attacked by Hindu nationalists. He also did not comment on the current ethnic violence plaguing northeast India. where at least 100 people have died since May.

His silences are legendary, he never asked people to refrain from sectarian violence, said Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, author of a biography of Modi.

He suggested that Modi shouldn’t get much credit for a press conference in Washington if only a few questions were allowed.

Modis’ action, Mukhopadhyay said, allows him to project a more reasonable and democratic image of a leader abroad, as he continues to evade press conferences at home, where he has little respect for the freedom of press.

The decline in press freedom did not start with Modi and his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata party, but it has grown. The country fell 11 places, to 161st place out of 180 countries, in the press freedom index published this year by Reporters Without Borders.

The organization cited violence against journalists and a partisan media landscape as reasons why press freedom is in crisis in the world’s largest democracy.

With an average of three or four journalists killed each year in the course of their work, India is one of the most dangerous countries in the world for the media, according to the report.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar dismissed the report’s claims at an event last month.

In recent years, journalists have been arrested and some are prevented from traveling abroad . Dozens face criminal charges , including for sedition. At the same time, the government has introduced sweeping regulatory laws for social media companies that give it more power to control online content.

A number of media outlets critical of Modi have also come under tax raids, most recently the BBC after airing a documentary that examined the prime minister’s role in the 2002 anti-Muslim riots in the western state of Gujarat, where he was chief minister at the time.

More than 1,000 people have been killed in the violence. Modi has denied allegations that authorities under his leadership have authorized and even encouraged bloodshed, and India’s Supreme Court has said it has found no evidence to prosecute him.

The BBC’s two-part program prompted an immediate response from the Indian government, which invoked emergency powers under its information technology laws to prevent its broadcast in the country. Social media platforms including Twitter and YouTube also complied with government requests to remove links to the documentary.

Pathi reported from New Delhi. Associated Press writers Aamer Madhani and Darlene Superville contributed to this report.

This version corrected that India’s placement on the Press Freedom Index is 161, not 160.