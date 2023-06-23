Central Bank of Turkey raises interest rate to 15% as it reverses monetary policy

Turkey’s Central Bank nearly doubled its benchmark interest rate on Thursday, the first increase in two years, as the decision reversed the country’s monetary policy in a bid to tackle spiraling inflation.

The Monetary Policy Committee raised its benchmark rate, the one-week repo auction rate, by 650 basis points to 15% from 8.5%, the central bank said.

The committee decided to start the process of monetary tightening to set the course for disinflation as soon as possible, anchor inflation expectations and control the deterioration in price behavior, he said.

The committee includes Central Bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan, Taha Cakmak, Mustafa Duman, Elif Haykr Hobikoglu, Emrah Sener.

Although global inflation has come down, it remains well above long-term averages. As a result, central banks around the world continue to take action to reduce inflation.

It is the first political meeting under Ms Erkan, who was appointed governor by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on June 9.

Turkey’s central bank rate hike was lower than the median estimate of 20% from a Bloomberg survey.

Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda, said a rate hike was widely expected, but the range in the forecast was wide and, on the contrary, the 6.5% hike was at the lower end of the range. fork.

Turkey faces many problems in the future due to the misguided policies of the past two years and this will likely justify a more aggressive tightening in the future, he said.

For now, investors can be mildly relieved that rates are heading in the right direction, if not quite quickly.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan acknowledges his supporters in Ankara after winning re-election in a second round. APE

The Turkish lira fell to a record low after the rate hike, which was weaker than expected, according to data from Bloomberg. The currency slipped 2.6% to 24.20 against the US dollar at 2:35 p.m. in Istanbul.

In his victory speech in May, Erdogan acknowledged that inflation was the country’s most pressing problem.

The Turkish currency has been under severe pressure since Mr. Erdogan began implementing unorthodox economic monetary policies in 2018.

Although inflation has slowed from a 24-year high of 85.5% in October, it remains high.

The annual headline was 39.6% in May, after rising to 43.7% in April. Goldman Sachs predicts average annual inflation of 40.1% for 2023, below consensus expectations of 45.9%.

The central bank’s interest rate hike “represents the beginning of a return to economic policy orthodoxy,” said Hasnain Malik, strategist at Tellimer in Dubai.

“The shift in policy direction is, of course, positive and better than expected ahead of the election, but not only is the shift more gradual than some short-term investors might have hoped, but longer-term proponents are looking to revisit Turkey. Assets must have their eyes wide open to the risks to the sustainability of this change of course.”

Turkey has faced mounting external, monetary, fiscal and banking pressures, with its currency having fallen by around 20% this year and eating away at its foreign exchange reserves.

A devastating earthquake in February ratcheted up the pressure, with damage estimated at over $100 billion. Reconstruction and recovery costs could exceed $68 billion following the disaster, according to the World Bank.

In our country, recent indicators point to an increase in the underlying inflation trend, the Central Bank of Turkey announced on Thursday.

Strong domestic demand, cost pressures and sticky services inflation were the main drivers. In addition to these factors, the committee expects that the deterioration in price behavior will put additional pressure on inflation.

The regulator said the committee would set the policy rate in a way that creates the necessary monetary and financial conditions to ensure a decline in the underlying inflation trend and achieve the 5% inflation target over the medium term.

He said monetary tightening would be further stepped up as needed in a timely and gradual manner until a significant improvement in the inflation outlook is achieved.

The central bank said it would closely monitor inflation indicators and underlying trends, and would continue to use all the tools at its disposal decisively to restore price stability.

It intends to continue to support strategic investments that will improve the current account balance.

In March, Saudi Arabia deposited $5 billion with the Central Bank of Turkey through the Saudi Fund for Development and in 2021 the United Arab Emirates formed a $10 billion fund to support the investments in the country.

Last month, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey ratified a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement signed earlier this year that will help boost their non-oil trade to over $40 billion over the next five years.

The Central Bank of Türkiye will have to regain its shattered credibility [and] repeat a similar operation in future meetings to bring Turkish rates to where they should be in line with economic fundamentals, and not where the government wants them to be, said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

And hopefully get rid of expensive and ineffective secondary measures like FX [foreign currency] Interventions and hedged exchange savings that served to keep the pound afloat when monetary policy was over, she said.

Updated: June 23, 2023, 09:26