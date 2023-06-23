Politics
Biden defends himself for calling Chinese leader Xi a ‘dictator’, says he still expects to meet him
WASHINGTON (AP) President Joe Biden on Thursday defended his harsh public comments about China, including calling President Xi Jinping a dictator, saying his words would have no negative impact on U.S.-China relations and that he s still expecting to meet Xi very soon.
Biden said his outspoken statements regarding China just aren’t something I’m going to change much.
The remarks, which prompted an official protest from China, opened a new rift just days after Secretary of State Antony Blinken ended his visit to Beijing. this was intended as a step towards stabilizing links and improving communications.
But Biden was undeterred.
I expect to meet President Xi in the near future. And I don’t think it had any real consequences, he said.
His latest snub in China came the same afternoon he hosted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the White House in an alliance-building move against their common rival, China.
Hours earlier, the Chinese Embassy in Washington said it had formally protested, with Chinese Ambassador Xie Feng telling senior White House and State Department officials on Wednesday that Washington should take action. serious about undoing the negative impact of what Biden said or bearing all the consequences. .
With the latest irresponsible remarks about China’s political system and its supreme leader, people can’t help but question the sincerity of the US side in its efforts to stabilize relations, the embassy said in a statement. The Chinese government and people do not accept any political provocation against the Chinese leader and will respond resolutely.
At a campaign fundraiser on Tuesday, Biden called the Chinese president a dictator, portrayed him as out of touch during last winter’s uproar over a Chinese spy balloon and dismissed China as having problems. real economic difficulties.
As an official government-to-government communication, the ambassadors’ message to the Biden administration carries more weight than the critical comments made the day before by a Chinese government spokesperson to reporters. China gave no further details on how the ambassador delivered his message, whether it was asking for an apology from the Biden administration or what the consequences would be.
In recent years, China and the United States have gone back and forth between diplomatic flare-ups. China has used measures ranging from severing diplomatic ties to staging military maneuvers off Taiwan to show its displeasure.
On Wednesday, Biden administration officials defended Bidens’ remarks, saying the president had been keen to draw distinctions between the world’s democracies and autocracies. The State Department said Thursday it does not comment on private diplomatic discussions.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen addressed the latest flaw Thursday at an independent press conference in Paris, saying, regarding the comments, that I think President Biden and I think he is essential to maintain communication … to dispel misperceptions, miscalculations. We need to work together as much as possible.
But we have disagreements, and we are also frank in acknowledging that we have disagreements, she added.
Yellen recently advocated for improved relations between the United States and China, arguing that cooperation is necessary to maintain global stability.
US climate envoy John Kerry, at the same global finance and climate event as Yellen, expressed the urgency of resuming climate talks between China and the US, the No. 1 emitters and #2 climate-damaging fumes from fossil fuels.
Talks between the two countries were key in the breakthrough that led to the 2015 Paris climate accord. But climate talks between the two have stalled for the past two years over diplomatic disputes. between governments and other issues.
When it comes to slowing climate change, China and the United States should work together on a global threat in a way that can build trust and change the dynamics of the relationship. That’s the hope, Kerry told a small group of reporters.
He said Xi and Biden understand the urgency of the emissions talks. Every day that passes without them is a day of mischief, Kerry said.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang was among dozens of heads of state and government, global finance officials and activists who converged on the French capital to discuss ways to reform the global financial system. and tackling the crises of debt, climate change and poverty, especially for developing countries.
I think it’s important, as President Biden does, that the world’s two largest economies work together to address global challenges, Yellen said.
___
Corbet contributed from Paris.
