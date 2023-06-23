When India grows, the whole world grows, Prime Minister Modi tells US Congress | best quotes





By India Today News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a joint session of the US Congress on Thursday. This was his second address to a joint session, a first for an Indian Prime Minister. His first speech dates from June 2016. “It is always a great honor to address the US Congress and it is an exceptional privilege to do so twice,” Prime Minister Modi said. Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted Prime Minister Modi for a state dinner, an honor usually reserved for US closest allies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day state visit to the United States, where he received a warm welcome from expatriate Indians. In the United States, the Prime Minister met with Nobel laureates, industry leaders, authors, academics, mathematicians and medical professionals. Here are the main quotes from PM Modi’s speech to the US Congress Seven June ago, when Hamilton won all the awards, I said the wavering history was behind us. Now, as our times stand at a crossroads, I am here to speak about our calling for this century. Along the long and winding road we have traveled, we have encountered the test of friendship.

Much has changed over the past seven years, but the commitment to deepening the friendship between India and the United States remains the same. In the age of AI, another AI (America-India) has seen more development.

Being myself a citizen of a vibrant democracy, I can admit one thing, Mr President – ​​you have a tough job. I can understand the debate of ideas and ideology. I am happy to assist you whenever you need strong bipartisan consensus.

When I first visited the United States as Prime Minister, India was the 10th largest economy in the world. Today, India is the 5th largest economy. India will soon be the third largest economy. When India grows, the whole world grows.

The spirit of democracy, inclusion and sustainability defines us. It also shapes our view of the world. India is developing while being responsible for our planet. Indian culture deeply respects the environment and our planet. Our vision is pro-planet progress, our vision is pro-planet prosperity.

With the conflict in Ukraine, war has returned to Europe. This causes great pain in the area. Since these are great powers, the consequences are serious. As I said, this is not an era of war. This is the era of dialogue and diplomacy.

More than two decades after 9/11 and more than a decade after 26/11 in Mumbai, radicalism and terrorism remain a pressing danger to the world. These ideologies continue to take on new identities and their intentions are the same. Terrorism is an enemy of humanity and there can be no ifs and buts in dealing with it.

As we emerge from the pandemic, we must shape a new world order. This is why I firmly believe that the African Union will become a full member of the G20. We need to revive multilateralism and reform multilateral institutions. When the world has changed, we have to change too.

The dark clouds of coercion and confrontation cast their shadows over the Indo-Pacific. The stability of the region has become one of the central concerns of our partnership.

When I was here in 2016, I said our relationship was paramount to a memorable future. This future is today.

