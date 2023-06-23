Politics
The book Beware the Rolling Stream of History, a simple way to understand Jokowi’s concept of thought
Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – Books Pay attention to the flow of the story is a work that attempts to capture the thoughts of President Joko Widodo as the head of Indonesia for two periods. This book was written by Addin Jauharudin, General Treasurer of Ansor Youth Movement, in a simple style.
The book collects and analyzes President Jokowi’s speeches at various important world events. Moreover, this book is also available in three languages, namely Indonesian, English and Arabic.
In the program BTV morning conference on Thursday, June 22, 2023, Addin Jauharudin shared his experience writing the book. “Initially, the making of this book was not planned,” Addin said at the start of his story.
He said that at that time he participated in UN activities in Switzerland and traveled to several countries. “I was inspired by a book given by Kompas, namely President Joko Widodo’s state address in the first period. I read it with enthusiasm and saw life in Europe,” Addin said.
“I am interested in understanding why the speeches given by the president are so good and have easy to understand terms. Why not simplify them into a pattern that can be understood by all Indonesians?” he added.
From there he began to compile a book titled Pay attention to the flow of the story for eight months. In the process of writing, Addin collected speeches from the President, President’s term of office from various forums, both state and community.
“I collect data, facts and achievements related to this subject. My hope is that this book can be a guide for the people of Indonesia as a whole, and also accessible to all citizens of the world through translations in English and in Arabic,” he said. added.
Addin hopes her presence will provide information on Indonesia’s development not only from social media but also from books. The goal is that people do not hesitate to come to Indonesia, whether to invest, visit or establish cooperation in various fields.
“This book contains the President’s speeches and messages that have been processed and organized in such a way as to be easy to read. Therefore, this book is titled Attention rolled must be history. This title refers to a warning that if we don’t fix things soon and make things better, we risk becoming a nation left behind compared to other countries,” he said. .
The former president of PB PMII revealed that the book reflects President Jokowi’s journey during his two terms as leader of Indonesia, a very big country. “This book describes my personal thoughts and experiences regarding the leadership of President Jokowi. Also, this book can be a source of inspiration and learning for future leaders,” he said.
Apart from collecting President Jokowi’s state speeches and reading long-term development plans, Addin also admitted to conducting government analysis and referring to various sources of information. The main purpose of this book, he continued, is to describe the government’s legacy and achievements over the past 10 years.
“Although there have been several biographical books on President Jokowi, we hope that this book can become a comprehensive guide to various aspects of the development of this nation,” he said.
He hopes the book can inspire everyone to come to Indonesia, whether to invest, travel or collaborate. “The writer hopes that this nation can be a safe, comfortable and promising place for all, as well as a bridge to reach the common goal of building a golden generation in 2045,” he concluded.
Watch live broadcast of BTV programs here
|
Sources
2/ https://www.beritasatu.com/nasional/1052942/buku-awas-digulung-arus-sejarah-cara-sederhana-pahami-konsep-pemikiran-jokowi
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Why Evangelicals Are Still Loyal To Donald Trump
- The book Beware the Rolling Stream of History, a simple way to understand Jokowi’s concept of thought
- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex lose their trademark offer | Entertainment
- Four dead as Texas hit by tornadoes, hurricane-force winds and hailstones bigger than tennis balls | American news
- Low-Code No-Code: A Visual Approach to Innovation for Banks
- When India grows, the whole world grows, Prime Minister Modi tells US Congress | best quotes
- Why generative AI could be the next battleground
- Kevin Costner’s ex-wife Christine raves about ‘charming’ actor in court documents
- Biden defends himself for calling Chinese leader Xi a ‘dictator’, says he still expects to meet him
- Governor Pritzkers Keynote Speech, Northwest Post-Graduation Destinations, Winnetka Music Festival News Quiz 6/21/2023
- Dylan Raiola makes a big move
- CID actor Viivek Mashru is now a teacher, wait for him