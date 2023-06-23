The book Beware the Rolling Stream of History, a simple way to understand Jokowi’s concept of thought

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – Books Pay attention to the flow of the story is a work that attempts to capture the thoughts of President Joko Widodo as the head of Indonesia for two periods. This book was written by Addin Jauharudin, General Treasurer of Ansor Youth Movement, in a simple style.

The book collects and analyzes President Jokowi’s speeches at various important world events. Moreover, this book is also available in three languages, namely Indonesian, English and Arabic.

In the program BTV morning conference on Thursday, June 22, 2023, Addin Jauharudin shared his experience writing the book. “Initially, the making of this book was not planned,” Addin said at the start of his story.

He said that at that time he participated in UN activities in Switzerland and traveled to several countries. “I was inspired by a book given by Kompas, namely President Joko Widodo’s state address in the first period. I read it with enthusiasm and saw life in Europe,” Addin said.

“I am interested in understanding why the speeches given by the president are so good and have easy to understand terms. Why not simplify them into a pattern that can be understood by all Indonesians?” he added.

From there he began to compile a book titled Pay attention to the flow of the story for eight months. In the process of writing, Addin collected speeches from the President, President’s term of office from various forums, both state and community.

“I collect data, facts and achievements related to this subject. My hope is that this book can be a guide for the people of Indonesia as a whole, and also accessible to all citizens of the world through translations in English and in Arabic,” he said. added.

Addin hopes her presence will provide information on Indonesia’s development not only from social media but also from books. The goal is that people do not hesitate to come to Indonesia, whether to invest, visit or establish cooperation in various fields.

“This book contains the President’s speeches and messages that have been processed and organized in such a way as to be easy to read. Therefore, this book is titled Attention rolled must be history. This title refers to a warning that if we don’t fix things soon and make things better, we risk becoming a nation left behind compared to other countries,” he said. .

The former president of PB PMII revealed that the book reflects President Jokowi’s journey during his two terms as leader of Indonesia, a very big country. “This book describes my personal thoughts and experiences regarding the leadership of President Jokowi. Also, this book can be a source of inspiration and learning for future leaders,” he said.

Apart from collecting President Jokowi’s state speeches and reading long-term development plans, Addin also admitted to conducting government analysis and referring to various sources of information. The main purpose of this book, he continued, is to describe the government’s legacy and achievements over the past 10 years.

“Although there have been several biographical books on President Jokowi, we hope that this book can become a comprehensive guide to various aspects of the development of this nation,” he said.

He hopes the book can inspire everyone to come to Indonesia, whether to invest, travel or collaborate. “The writer hopes that this nation can be a safe, comfortable and promising place for all, as well as a bridge to reach the common goal of building a golden generation in 2045,” he concluded.

